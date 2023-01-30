Trending
Jan. 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM

Abigail Breslin marries Ira Kunyansky at California wedding

By Annie Martin
1/5
Abigail Breslin married her fiancé, Ira Kunyansky, in California. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Abigail Breslin married her fiancé, Ira Kunyansky, in California. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Abigail Breslin is a married woman.

The 26-year-old actress married her fiancé, Ira Kunyansky, at a wedding Saturday in California.

Breslin shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo from the wedding.

"01.28.23 married my bestest friend. @richruski," she captioned the post.

Actresses Isabelle Fuhrman, Sarah Hyland and Rosario Dawson were among those to congratulate Breslin in the comments.

"Congratulations my love," Fuhrman wrote.

"Yayayayayay!! Congratulations!!!!" Dawson said.

Kunyansky posted a photo on his own account of himself and Breslin during the horah.

"Love my other second half @abbienormal9," he wrote.

Breslin and Kunyansky married at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California, according to social media posts.

The couple got engaged in February 2022 after nearly five years of dating.

Breslin is known for the films Signs, Little Miss Sunshine and Zombieland. She also played Libby Putney, aka Chanel #5, on the Fox series Scream Queens.

