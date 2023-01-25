Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 25, 2023 / 12:31 PM

'RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium' introduces Season 1 cast

By Annie Martin
"RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium" will feature 10 contestants in its debut season on WOW Presents Plus. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder
"RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium" will feature 10 contestants in its debut season on WOW Presents Plus. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- World of Wonder is introducing the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium.

The new RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff will feature 10 contestants in its debut season.

Advertisement

Canada's Drag Race Season 1 alum Rita Baga will host Season 1, with Lufy and Mustii to serve as judges in the drag performer competition.

The new series will premiere Feb. 16 on WOW Presents Plus, with subsequent episodes to air Thursdays. The show will air on Tipik in Belgium.

Here's the contestants for RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium Season 1:

Amanda Tears, 21, "a passionate debutante" and trained stylist who creates all her outfits from scratch

Athena Sorgelikis, 27, the drag daughter of Edna Sorgelsen and an ambassador of modern drag who embraces conceptual and edgy looks

Brittany Von Bottokx, 36, a wig-loving queen with an original and independent look

Drag Couenne, 24, a bubbly and witty queen who is active in the LGBTQIA+ community

Mademoiselle Boop, 37, the owner of a well-known cabaret with an elegant look

Peach, 23, an introvert who shows her fierce and sexy side in drag

Susan, 26, a "quintessential Belgian girl" with a funny and loveable old school character

Advertisement

Valenciaga, 26, a queen with an acute sense of fashion and attention to detail

The original RuPaul's Drag Race is in its 15th season and airs on MTV. The series has inspired several international spinoffs, including RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Read More

Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia' Emma Roberts praises Lea Michele: 'She's so down-to-earth' 'Daisy Jones & the Six' teaser: Riley Keough takes the stage in Amazon series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Daisy Jones & the Six' teaser: Riley Keough takes the stage in Amazon series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Daisy Jones & the Six' teaser: Riley Keough takes the stage in Amazon series
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Daisy Jones & the Six," a musical drama starring Riley Keough, Camila Morrone and Sam Claflin, is coming to Prime Video.
Michael Cudlitz to play Lex Luthor on 'Superman & Lois'
TV // 4 hours ago
Michael Cudlitz to play Lex Luthor on 'Superman & Lois'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Michael Cudlitz confirmed on social media that he has been cast as Lex Luthor on The CW series, "Superman & Lois."
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
TV // 9 hours ago
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
NEW YORK, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Benjamin Bratt says his latest character is a wealthy casino owner's henchman tasked with hunting a troublesome former employee across the United States in the new Peacock mystery-dramedy, "Poker Face."
Harley Quinn is getting an animated Valentine's Day special on HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
Harley Quinn is getting an animated Valentine's Day special on HBO Max
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special" is set to premiere Feb. 9 on HBO Max.
CBS orders Season 6 of Cedric the Entertainer's 'The Neighborhood'
TV // 1 day ago
CBS orders Season 6 of Cedric the Entertainer's 'The Neighborhood'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its Cedric the Entertainer sitcom, "The Neighborhood," for the 2023-24 broadcast season.
'Last of Us' teaser introduces show's Bill, Frank
TV // 1 day ago
'Last of Us' teaser introduces show's Bill, Frank
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett play Bill and Frank in the HBO series "The Last of Us."
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Moon Dong-eun addresses Park Yeon-jin in final letter
TV // 2 days ago
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Moon Dong-eun addresses Park Yeon-jin in final letter
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean series starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes in March.
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
TV // 2 days ago
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Taylor Handley says Kyle McLusky is still struggling to cope after the murders of his older brother and several of his fellow law enforcement officers in Season 2 of the crime drama, "Mayor of Kingstown."
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
TV // 3 days ago
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang played disgraced Republican New York politician George Santos in the first new episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 2023.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
TV // 4 days ago
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The current, 14th season of "NCIS: Los Angeles" will be the CBS crime drama's last.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon
Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement