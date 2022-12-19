Trending
Maren Morris, Janelle Monae join 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 guest judges

By Annie Martin
Maren Morris will appear as a guest judge in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e9358e538b94897779831669de228c00/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- MTV is giving a glimpse of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15.

The network shared a trailer for the season Monday and announced the season's new celebrity guest judges.

Singer and actress Ariana Grande will appear as a guest judge in the two-episode Season 15 premiere, which airs Jan. 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST. Grande will join series judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews in welcoming the new contestants.

Visage and Mathews return as judges alongside Carson Kressley.

Singers Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe, Orville Peck and Hayley Kiyoko, actresses Amandla Stenberg and Julia Garner, and comedians Ali Wong and Megan Stalter will also appear as guest judges in the new season.

RuPaul's Drag Race is a reality competition series featuring drag performers as they compete for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000.

Season 15 will feature 16 contestants, including the show's first-ever twins.

