FX show 'Mayans M.C.' to end after five seasons

JD Pardo attends the premiere of "The Terminal List" in Los Angeles on June 22, 2022. He stars in the FX series "Mayans M.C." which announced its fifth and last season this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Mayans M.C. will come to an end after five seasons, FX head John Landgraf announced at the Television Critics Association on Thursday. The Sons of Anarchy spinoff created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James covers a Latino motorcycle club with the Santo Padre charter. The Mayans appeared in the very first episode of Sons of Anarchy which ran on FX for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014. Advertisement

Mayans M.C. stars Edward James Olmos, JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, and Carla Baratta.

Pardo and Cardenas play brothers EZ and Angel who run the MC together until conflict arises. At the end of Season 4, things looked bleak for the club when someone sets fire to a warehouse full of heroin earmarked to help the club's finances.

The description for Season 5 reads: "Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Olmos) after a heart-wrenching betrayal."

Showrunner James says the fifth and final season will seal one character's fate whatever that may ultimately be.

"What's happening is, the show will never, ever be the same," James told Entertainment Weekly. "The brothers will never be the same. I don't know if that's Angel [setting the fire], I don't know if that's Isaac, I don't know who that is -- but there's someone who's burning all that down, and nothing on our show will ever be the same ... Kurt and I did start to lay this stuff in from the beginning. Like, 'Oh, this is the way [EZ] was always going to end. This was his fate from the start.'"

No fifth season premiere date has yet been announced.