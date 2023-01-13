What to stream this weekend: 'The Last of Us,' 'The Drop'

1/6

Pedro Pascal stars in video game adaptation "The Last of Us," which streams its first episode Friday on HBO Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Video game adaptation The Last of Us, pandemic horror film Sick, comedy of errors The Drop, father-son adventure Dog Gone and the 71st Miss Universe Pageant are among the entertainment options coming to streaming services this weekend. In addition, new seasons are set to premiere for Hunters, Sky Rojo, Servant, Godfather of Harlem and Mayor of Kingstown. Advertisement

Here's a rundown.

Film

'Sick' -- Peacock

The COVID-19 pandemic serves as a the backdrop of horror film Sick, streaming Friday on Peacock. The film follows best friends Parker and Miri as they quarantine at a lake house in April 2020, the early days of the pandemic. The pair soon come to suspect they might not be as alone as they believed. The movie, written by Kevin Williamson and Katelyn Crabb, is directed by John Hyams and stars Gideon Adlon, Bethlehem Million, Marc Menchaca and Jane Adams.

Advertisement

'Dog Gone' -- Netflix

Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold star as a father and son searching for their lost dog on the Appalachian Trail in Dog Gone, streaming Friday on Netflix. The true story based on the 2016 book of the same name by Pauls Toutonghi is directed by Stephen Herek from a script by Nick Santora.

'The Drop' -- Hulu

A married couple's lives are thrown into disarray by a clumsy accident in comedy The Drop, streaming Friday on Hulu. Lex (Anna Konkle) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler) are attending an island wedding and considering it an opportunity to conceive their first child when Lex drops a friend's baby, leading to a string of recriminations and the resurfacing of old resentments. The film also stars Aparna Nancheria, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Jennifer Lafleur, Joshua Leonard and Elisha Henig.

TV

'The Last of Us' -- HBO Max

An acclaimed video game gets the TV series treatment in The Last of Us, premiering Sunday on HBO and HBO Max. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States amid a zombie-like outbreak. The Last of Us is written by Neil Druckmann, who also scripted the 2013 video game, and Craig Mazin. The show also stars Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge and Anna Torv.

Advertisement

'Hunters' Season 2 -- Prime Video

Alternate history drama Hunters returns for a second and final season Friday on Prime Video. The series, set in an alternate 1970s New York, follows a group of Nazi hunters as they hunt down escaped officers and try to prevent a Fourth Reich from being established in the United States. The series stars Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Lena Olin, Udo Kier and Jerrika Hinton. Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the cast for Season 2.

'Sky Rojo' Season 3 -- Netflix

Spanish drama Sky Roja returns for a third season Friday on Netflix. The series follows Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado), three prostitutes who escape with 4 million euros from their pimp, Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), and his henchman Moisés (Miguel Ángel Silvestre). Season 3 finds the trio attempting to start new lives in a remote fishing village when their past comes back to haunt them. The series is created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

Advertisement

'Servant' Season 4 -- Apple TV+

Psychological horror series Servant premieres its fourth season Friday on Apple TV+. The series follows Sean (Toby Kebbell) and Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose), a grieving couple who hire a nanny, Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free), to care for Jericho, a "reborn doll." The M. Night Shyamalan-produced series, created by Tony Basgallop, also features Rupert Grint and Boris McGiver.

'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3 -- MGM+ (formerly Epix)

Biographical gangster drama Godfather of Harlem returns for a third season Sunday on MGM+, the Amazon-owned streaming service formerly known as Epix. The series, based on Bumpy Johnson's bloody rule of Harlem from the 1930s to the '60s, stars Forest Whitaker as Johnson. The third season features appearances from Nigel Thatch, Whoopi Goldberg, Giancarlo Esposito and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 -- Paramount+

Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest return in Season 2 of drama series Mayor of Kingstown, premiering Sunday on Paramount+. The series, from Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, follows the McLusky family, power brokers in the corrupt prison town of Kingstown, Mich. The series also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen.

Advertisement

'The 71st Miss Universe Competition' -- The Roku Channel

Long-running beauty pageant Miss Universe will hold its 2022 competition at 7 p.m. EST Saturday in New Orleans, and this year's event will be livestreamed exclusively for the first time on The Roku Channel. The competition will be hosted by former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, taking over from Steve Harvey, who hosted the previous five competitions.