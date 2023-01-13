Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 13, 2023 / 8:00 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'The Last of Us,' 'The Drop'

By Ben Hooper
1/6
Pedro Pascal stars in video game adaptation "The Last of Us," which streams its first episode Friday on HBO Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Pedro Pascal stars in video game adaptation "The Last of Us," which streams its first episode Friday on HBO Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Video game adaptation The Last of Us, pandemic horror film Sick, comedy of errors The Drop, father-son adventure Dog Gone and the 71st Miss Universe Pageant are among the entertainment options coming to streaming services this weekend.

In addition, new seasons are set to premiere for Hunters, Sky Rojo, Servant, Godfather of Harlem and Mayor of Kingstown.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown.

Film

'Sick' -- Peacock

The COVID-19 pandemic serves as a the backdrop of horror film Sick, streaming Friday on Peacock. The film follows best friends Parker and Miri as they quarantine at a lake house in April 2020, the early days of the pandemic. The pair soon come to suspect they might not be as alone as they believed. The movie, written by Kevin Williamson and Katelyn Crabb, is directed by John Hyams and stars Gideon Adlon, Bethlehem Million, Marc Menchaca and Jane Adams.

Advertisement

'Dog Gone' -- Netflix

Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold star as a father and son searching for their lost dog on the Appalachian Trail in Dog Gone, streaming Friday on Netflix. The true story based on the 2016 book of the same name by Pauls Toutonghi is directed by Stephen Herek from a script by Nick Santora.

'The Drop' -- Hulu

A married couple's lives are thrown into disarray by a clumsy accident in comedy The Drop, streaming Friday on Hulu. Lex (Anna Konkle) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler) are attending an island wedding and considering it an opportunity to conceive their first child when Lex drops a friend's baby, leading to a string of recriminations and the resurfacing of old resentments. The film also stars Aparna Nancheria, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Jennifer Lafleur, Joshua Leonard and Elisha Henig.

TV

'The Last of Us' -- HBO Max

An acclaimed video game gets the TV series treatment in The Last of Us, premiering Sunday on HBO and HBO Max. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States amid a zombie-like outbreak. The Last of Us is written by Neil Druckmann, who also scripted the 2013 video game, and Craig Mazin. The show also stars Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge and Anna Torv.

Advertisement

'Hunters' Season 2 -- Prime Video

Alternate history drama Hunters returns for a second and final season Friday on Prime Video. The series, set in an alternate 1970s New York, follows a group of Nazi hunters as they hunt down escaped officers and try to prevent a Fourth Reich from being established in the United States. The series stars Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Lena Olin, Udo Kier and Jerrika Hinton. Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the cast for Season 2.

'Sky Rojo' Season 3 -- Netflix

Spanish drama Sky Roja returns for a third season Friday on Netflix. The series follows Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado), three prostitutes who escape with 4 million euros from their pimp, Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), and his henchman Moisés (Miguel Ángel Silvestre). Season 3 finds the trio attempting to start new lives in a remote fishing village when their past comes back to haunt them. The series is created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

Advertisement

'Servant' Season 4 -- Apple TV+

Psychological horror series Servant premieres its fourth season Friday on Apple TV+. The series follows Sean (Toby Kebbell) and Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose), a grieving couple who hire a nanny, Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free), to care for Jericho, a "reborn doll." The M. Night Shyamalan-produced series, created by Tony Basgallop, also features Rupert Grint and Boris McGiver.

'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3 -- MGM+ (formerly Epix)

Biographical gangster drama Godfather of Harlem returns for a third season Sunday on MGM+, the Amazon-owned streaming service formerly known as Epix. The series, based on Bumpy Johnson's bloody rule of Harlem from the 1930s to the '60s, stars Forest Whitaker as Johnson. The third season features appearances from Nigel Thatch, Whoopi Goldberg, Giancarlo Esposito and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 -- Paramount+

Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest return in Season 2 of drama series Mayor of Kingstown, premiering Sunday on Paramount+. The series, from Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, follows the McLusky family, power brokers in the corrupt prison town of Kingstown, Mich. The series also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen.

Advertisement

'The 71st Miss Universe Competition' -- The Roku Channel

Long-running beauty pageant Miss Universe will hold its 2022 competition at 7 p.m. EST Saturday in New Orleans, and this year's event will be livestreamed exclusively for the first time on The Roku Channel. The competition will be hosted by former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, taking over from Steve Harvey, who hosted the previous five competitions.

Read More

'Avatar,' 'Wakanda Forever,' 'Top Gun' among PGA nominees 'Wolf Pack' trailer: Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in new supernatural drama 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' teaser shows Idris Elba in the shadows

Latest Headlines

'Wolf Pack' trailer: Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in new supernatural drama
TV // 19 hours ago
'Wolf Pack' trailer: Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in new supernatural drama
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Wolf Pack," a new show based on the Edo van Belkom novel and developed by "Teen Wolf" creator Jeff Davis, is coming to Paramount+.
'Mo' with Mo Amer renewed for second and final season
TV // 19 hours ago
'Mo' with Mo Amer renewed for second and final season
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Mo," a comedy-drama series created by and starring Mo Amer, will end with Season 2 on Netflix.
'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 5 coming in February
TV // 21 hours ago
'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 5 coming in February
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date for "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" Season 5.
'Lockwood & Co.' trailer: Ruby Stokes joins ghost-hunting agency
TV // 22 hours ago
'Lockwood & Co.' trailer: Ruby Stokes joins ghost-hunting agency
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Lockwood & Co.," a new show based on the Jonathan Stroud book series, is coming to Netflix.
'Grown-ish' renewed for Season 6 at Freeform
TV // 1 day ago
'Grown-ish' renewed for Season 6 at Freeform
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Grown-ish" has been renewed for Season 6 at Freeform, which makes it among the longest-running current shows on the cable network.
Frida Gustavsson: 'Valhalla' brings Viking women out of the shadows
TV // 1 day ago
Frida Gustavsson: 'Valhalla' brings Viking women out of the shadows
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Frida Gustavsson deeply researched the lives of 11th century women in an effort to add dimension and authenticity to her portrayal of the Norse heroine, Freydis Eiríksdóttir, in "Vikings: Valhalla."
'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 3
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- ABC announced Wednesday it has renewed "Abbott Elementary" for Season 3. Season 2 airs Wednesday nights.
'Jeopardy! Masters' spinoff with Ken Jennings coming to ABC
TV // 1 day ago
'Jeopardy! Masters' spinoff with Ken Jennings coming to ABC
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy! Masters," a new quiz show hosted by Ken Jennings and featuring elite "Jeopardy!" contestants, is in the works.
'Banshees,' 'Everywhere,' 'Ozark' lead SAG Award nominations
TV // 1 day ago
'Banshees,' 'Everywhere,' 'Ozark' lead SAG Award nominations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" led the field with five nods apiece when nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.
'Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed for Season 2, 'Sherri' through Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed for Season 2, 'Sherri' through Season 3
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "The Jennifer Hudson Show" was renewed for Season 2, while "Sherri" with Sherri Shepherd will return for two more seasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Frida Gustavsson: 'Valhalla' brings Viking women out of the shadows
Frida Gustavsson: 'Valhalla' brings Viking women out of the shadows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement