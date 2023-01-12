Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 2:48 PM

'Avatar,' 'Wakanda Forever,' 'Top Gun' among PGA nominees

By Fred Topel
1/5
James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" is nominated for a Producers Guild Award. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" is nominated for a Producers Guild Award. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Producers Guild of America announced their nominees for the 34th annual PGA Awards on Thursday. Winners will be announced at the Feb. 25 ceremony.

Producers of the films Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale are nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of a Theatrical Motion Picture.

Producers of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red are up for the Animated Theatrical Motion Picture Award.

Television Drama nominees for the Norman Felton Award for Episodic Television -- Drama include the producers of Andor, Better Call Saul, Ozark, Severance and The White Lotus. For the Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television -- Comedy, nominees include Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building.

Limited or Anthology Series compete for the David L. Wolper Award. Nominated shows include DAHMER -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Pam & Tommy.

TV or Streaming Motion Picture nominees are Fire Island, Hocus Pocus 2, Pinocchio, Prey and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Non-Fiction Television nominees are 30 for 30, 60 Minutes, George Carlin's American Dream, Lucy and Desi and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

The Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television nominees are The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Saturday Night Live.

Game and Competition Television nominees are The Amazing Race, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Top Chef and The Voice.

The Producers Guild previously announced Tom Cruise as the David O. Selznick Award recipient and nominees in the Documentary Motion Picture, Sports Program, Children's Program and Short-Form Program categories.

