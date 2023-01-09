'Inside Job' canceled at Netflix, show creator 'heartbroken'

1/5

Lizzy Caplan attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2016. She is the star of the recently canceled animated Netflix show, "Inside Job." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix will not be moving forward with the animated series Inside Job despite its initial renewal and cliffhanger ending. Show creator Shion Takeuchi announced the news on Twitter on Monday. Advertisement

"I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job," Takeuchi posted. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all.

To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me."

Inside Job starred Lizzy Caplan as robotics engineer Reagan Ridley who works at Cognito, Inc., the company secretly controls the world.

Lizzy Caplan, Tisha Campbell, Andy Daly, Duke, Brett Gelman, Chris Diamantopoulos, John DiMaggio and Christian Slater were in the main cast, while Severance star Adam Scott appeared in a recurring role.

Advertisement

Takeuchi was a writer on Gravity Falls from 2014-2016, inking an overall deal with Netflix in 2018 to develop new series and create other projects.

The series debut season premiered its first set of episodes in October 2021, and its second in November 2022. A second season renewal was announced in June.

Inside Job is not the only fan-favorite series Netflix has canceled without allowing show creators to resolve the storyline. Those cancellations include The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, 1899 and Fate: The Winx Saga.