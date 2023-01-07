'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah was sentenced to 78 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to participating in a telemarketing scheme. File Photo courtesy of Jen Shah/ Facebook

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah has received a 78-month prison sentence for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme, the Department of Justice says. Prosecutors announced the sentencing Friday, saying Shah will now face the consequences "of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims." Advertisement

"These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Authorities said that from 2012 until her arrest in March 2021, Shah was a leader of a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted thousands of people, many of whom were elderly.

Victims were sold so-called "business services," in connection with online businesses, prosecutors said. They accused the reality TV star of identifying potential fraud victims for sales pitches that were presented as business opportunity schemes.

Additionally, they accused Shah of owning and operating a sales operation that was engaged in the scheme. Victims were defrauded until their bank accounts were drained and their credit cards were maxed out, prosecutors said.

Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing in July. At the time Shah said she "knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."