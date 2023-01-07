Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 7, 2023 / 1:54 PM

'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme

By Patrick Hilsman
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah was sentenced to 78 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to participating in a telemarketing scheme. File Photo courtesy of Jen Shah/Facebook
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah was sentenced to 78 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to participating in a telemarketing scheme. File Photo courtesy of Jen Shah/Facebook

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah has received a 78-month prison sentence for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme, the Department of Justice says.

Prosecutors announced the sentencing Friday, saying Shah will now face the consequences "of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims."

Advertisement

"These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Authorities said that from 2012 until her arrest in March 2021, Shah was a leader of a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted thousands of people, many of whom were elderly.

Victims were sold so-called "business services," in connection with online businesses, prosecutors said. They accused the reality TV star of identifying potential fraud victims for sales pitches that were presented as business opportunity schemes.

Additionally, they accused Shah of owning and operating a sales operation that was engaged in the scheme. Victims were defrauded until their bank accounts were drained and their credit cards were maxed out, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing in July. At the time Shah said she "knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."

Read More

'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah pleads not guilty to fraud scheme 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah arrested in fraud scheme Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud

Latest Headlines

Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to deal with an influx of Cuban and Haitian migrants in the southern part of the state.
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York state judge has denied a request to quash a $250 million lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, three of his children and his company, the Trump Organization.
George Santos, other House members sworn in after McCarthy's speaker win
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
George Santos, other House members sworn in after McCarthy's speaker win
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, accused of fabricating key parts of his resume, was sworn into office Saturday along with 434 members of the House of Representatives after Rep. Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker.
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service is advising Californians to prepare for more flooding as a massive storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday.
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.1 billion after Friday's drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner. This is the fourth time in history that the jackpot has surpassed $1 billion.
Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker job on 15th vote amid tension in chamber
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker job on 15th vote amid tension in chamber
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., won the speaker of the House job following a15th vote early Saturday morning after the lower chamber devolved into chaos after the previous vote that McCarthy thought he would win.
6-year-old in custody after shooting at Virginia elementary school
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
6-year-old in custody after shooting at Virginia elementary school
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One person was shot at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Friday.
McDonald's plans to expand restaurant openings and cut jobs
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
McDonald's plans to expand restaurant openings and cut jobs
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- McDonald's is planning on cutting jobs while it also accelerates its restaurant expansion, CEO Chris Kempczinski told employees Friday.
Mercedes recalls 324,000 vehicles over water leak
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Mercedes recalls 324,000 vehicles over water leak
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz announced a recall on Friday of 324,000 vehicles due to a water-infusion defect that could cause the cars to stall out.
Biden honors officers, election officials on Jan. 6 anniversary
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden honors officers, election officials on Jan. 6 anniversary
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday handed out the first Presidential Citizens Medals of his term during a special White House ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois passes large-capacity, assault-style weapons ban
Illinois passes large-capacity, assault-style weapons ban
Judges rule S.C. congressional district racially gerrymandered
Judges rule S.C. congressional district racially gerrymandered
Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
6-year-old in custody after shooting at Virginia elementary school
6-year-old in custody after shooting at Virginia elementary school
Biden administration hits Iranian drone execs with sanctions
Biden administration hits Iranian drone execs with sanctions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement