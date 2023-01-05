Trending
Jan. 5, 2023 / 8:56 AM

'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27

By Tonya Pendleton
Zach Shallcross is The Bachelor for Season 27 of the popular reality series. Photo courtesy of Ricky Middlesworth/ABC
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Thirty women are ready to win the heart of Zach Shallcross and will be competing for the final rose on the 27th season of The Bachelor.

ABC announced the women's names and professions as they vie for Shallcross' affection on the popular reality show. Shallcross, 26, is a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif., whose parents have been married for 30 years. He was first introduced to viewers on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, when he made the decision to eliminate himself from the competition after realizing that bachelorette Rachel Recchia was not his match.

Now there are thirty women he can choose from. Shallcross told Bachelor Nation that he's as prepared as he can possibly be.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Shallcross said. "I'm most excited about really getting that chance to find my person and have the ability to be on the other end of things. I am looking forward to not necessarily being at the whims of what another person is feeling but being able to figure it out for myself. I now have the platform and I can hopefully leave engaged at the end of this."

It will be easier to break the ice with some of the women as Shallcross has already met them.

Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn., Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur from Jersey City, N.J., Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla., Cat, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y., and Christina, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn., have all met Shallcross on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. Brianna may have even more of a leg up on the others as she was named America's First Impression Rose Winner.

Shallcross lives in both Texas and in Orange County, Calif. He told Bachelor Nation that he is as ready as anyone can be facing a life-changing decision but has vowed to be respectful to all the bachelorettes.

"I mean, there's no way to really prepare for something like this," he said. "The only thing that I'm going to make sure of is that I'm focused on being respectful and not playing with other people's emotions.

"That's not who I am and that's not what I do. I am going to do my best to make sure that I'm being respectful and kind as I navigate all the different situations and dynamics" he added. "That's my goal."

Among the women he's meeting for the first time are some with intriguing professions. There are a surprising amount of nurses, including Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md. Charity, 26, is a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga. Vanessa, 23, is a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, La., Victoria J., 30, is a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas, and Aly, 26, is a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

One thing the women must like, or at least be OK with, is that Shallcross says he enjoys mustard on his pancakes, drinks three cups of coffee daily and loves a good burger.

And, you can likely expect an appearance on Season 27 from Shallcross' famous uncle, actor Patrick Warburton, who played David Puddy on Seinfeld and starred as the title character on The Tick.

The Bachelor Season 27 debuts on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. It will air on Hulu and be available on-demand the next day.

