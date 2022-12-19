Breaking News
House Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Donald Trump
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 19, 2022 / 1:01 PM

Former 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison to launch podcast: 'It's time we talk'

By Annie Martin
Chris Harrison announced the new podcast "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever... with Chris Harrison." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3724802d21f38bbfc007722b273659e6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Chris Harrison announced the new podcast "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever... with Chris Harrison." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison will launch his own podcast in 2023.

Harrison, 51, announced the new podcast The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever... with Chris Harrison on Monday.

Advertisement

"I'm very excited to announce my new partnership with iHeartRadio launching a podcast network," Harrison wrote on Instagram. "More importantly, I'm excited to connect with all of you once again. I love you all, and have missed you very much."

"It's time we talk!" he told fans.

The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever will feature Harrison's take on "all things relationships," including "dating, marriage, love, loss, and more."

Advertisement

In a trailer for the show, Harrison appears to reference his exit from The Bachelor.

"I have not spoken publicly for two years about this," he says. "I think it will be cathartic. I'm looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward, and letting everybody hear from me."

Harrison permanently left The Bachelor franchise in June 2021 after 20 years as host.

The television personality had stepped away from the franchise in February 2021 after "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism" in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. In the interview, Harrison defended Bachelor Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who later apologized for "offensive and racist" past actions.

Harrison apologized on Twitter in February 2021 and again on Good Morning America that March.

Read More

Chris Harrison permanently exits 'Bachelor' franchise Alex Rodriguez, girlfriend Jac Cordeiro go Instagram official in holiday photo 'Days of Our Lives' actor Brandon Barash marries in California What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'
Music // 12 minutes ago
Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Lil Baby partnered with Budweiser, the official beer of the World Cup, to release a new video for the single "The World is Yours to Take."
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Movies // 39 minutes ago
Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for "Creed III," director/star Michael B. Jordan discusses the use of IMAX cameras to intensify the film's boxing matches.
NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
Music // 46 minutes ago
NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars NewJeans released two music videos for "Ditto," a track from their single album "OMG."
Maren Morris, Janelle Monae join 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 guest judges
TV // 1 hour ago
Maren Morris, Janelle Monae join 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 guest judges
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe, Ali Wong, Julia Garner, Orville Peck and other stars will appear as guest judges in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15.
'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' clips appear in Disney+ 2023 trailer
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' clips appear in Disney+ 2023 trailer
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Disney+ released a 2023 preview featuring footage from "Loki" Season 2, "Ahsoka," "Secret Invasion" and other TV series and films.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries
TV // 2 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Live to Lead," a new docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featuring world leaders, is coming to Netflix.
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Music // 2 hours ago
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday in Los Angeles over the weekend with celebrity friends, including her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon defend their reaction to Mia, Wendy fight
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon defend their reaction to Mia, Wendy fight
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon responded to backlash toward their reaction to the fight between their "Real Housewives of Potomac" co-stars Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo.
'Days of Our Lives' actor Brandon Barash marries in California
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Days of Our Lives' actor Brandon Barash marries in California
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Brandon Barash, who played Jake DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," married Isabella Devoto at a "Great Gatsby"-inspired wedding.
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Book Club: The Next Chapter," a new film starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, opens in theaters in May 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement