Former 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison to launch podcast: 'It's time we talk'

Chris Harrison announced the new podcast "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever... with Chris Harrison." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison will launch his own podcast in 2023. Harrison, 51, announced the new podcast The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever... with Chris Harrison on Monday. Advertisement

"I'm very excited to announce my new partnership with iHeartRadio launching a podcast network," Harrison wrote on Instagram. "More importantly, I'm excited to connect with all of you once again. I love you all, and have missed you very much."

"It's time we talk!" he told fans.

The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever will feature Harrison's take on "all things relationships," including "dating, marriage, love, loss, and more."

In a trailer for the show, Harrison appears to reference his exit from The Bachelor.

"I have not spoken publicly for two years about this," he says. "I think it will be cathartic. I'm looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward, and letting everybody hear from me."

Harrison permanently left The Bachelor franchise in June 2021 after 20 years as host.

The television personality had stepped away from the franchise in February 2021 after "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism" in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. In the interview, Harrison defended Bachelor Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who later apologized for "offensive and racist" past actions.

Harrison apologized on Twitter in February 2021 and again on Good Morning America that March.