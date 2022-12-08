Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 12:08 PM

'Bachelor' alum Tia Booth gives birth to baby boy

By Annie Martin

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Tia Booth is a new mom.

The 31-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, son Tatum, with her fiancé, Taylor Mock, on Tuesday.

Booth shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside audio from the birth. In the clip, Booth can be heard greeting her baby boy for the first time.

"Tatum Booth Mock," she captioned the post. "Best day of our lives."

Fellow Bachelor alums Raven Gates and Becca Kufrin were among those to congratulate Booth in the comments.

"HE is an angel baby!! & he's so blessed to have you as his momma!!!" Gates wrote.

"He's here! Can't wait to spoil that lil man, he has the best parents with you and Tay! Sending all three of you my love," Kufrin said.

Booth and Mock got engaged at a Bachelor Live on Stage show in April. The couple announced in June that they were expecting their first child.

Booth told fans in July that she was expecting a baby boy.

Booth came to fame as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. She later appeared in Seasons 5 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

