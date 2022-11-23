Zach Shallcross skydives in 'Bachelor' Season 27 sneak peak

Zach Shallcross is The Bachelor for Season 27 of the popular reality series. Photo courtesy ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- ABC has released a dramatic sneak peak for The Bachelor Season 27. The season will be lead by Season 19 The Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross, who can be seen kissing and romancing contestants on dates everywhere from from the Los Angeles Natural History Museum to a helicopter up in the sky. Advertisement

"Zach is so serious about being a husband and a father," one of the contestant says in the sneak peak.

"What I'm looking for is my best friend the person I'm gonna spend the rest of my life with," Zach says.

"We all want Zach so the claws are gonna come out," says one of the contestants.

A new season begins. ❤️ Join @zachshall's journey to find love starting Jan 23 on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Dax3xo5PcO— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 23, 2022

Drama aplenty is on the menu as contestants and Zach himself are seen breaking down in tears.

"I feel like a failure I feel like I let myself down and I feel like I let the women down," Zach says through tears in the preview.

Advertisement

One of the contestants tearfully says, "All I want is a chance with a good guy."

The sneak peak also features Zach skydiving.

"I'm ready for love," Zach yells as he leaps from a plane.

In September, ABC released photos of the 32 contestants who will be competing over Shallcross.

Season 27 will premiere on Jan. 23 on ABC.