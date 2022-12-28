Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 28, 2022 / 12:53 PM

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' tops Netflix's Top 10 list

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," is the No.1 movie in the world, according to Netflix. The film stars, left to right, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig and Leslie Odom Jr. Photo courtesy of John Wilson/Netflix
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," is the No.1 movie in the world, according to Netflix. The film stars, left to right, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig and Leslie Odom Jr. Photo courtesy of John Wilson/Netflix

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the No. 1 film around the world.

In the film, Daniel Craig reprises his Knives Out role of Detective Benoit Blanc, and takes on a new mystery. Blanc must solve the riddle of a young woman's death in the entourage of tech billionaire Miles Bron, portrayed by Edward Norton.

Advertisement

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also stars Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Dave Bautista.

In only three days, the film has accumulated 35 million household views from over 93 countries -- 82.1 million view hours divided by 2.3 hours of runtime.

The original Knives Out was a critical success when it came out in 2019, and the sequel has also received a flurry of positive reviews.

Netflix's series Emily in Paris, which recently returned for a third season, took the number two spot for the week on the streaming service, with 117.6 million hours viewed.

Netflix was the most watched streaming service of 2022, with more spots on the Nielsen Top 10 list than all other services combined, and had the No. 1 series for 46 out of 48 weeks this year so far.

Advertisement

Wednesday broke records in 2022 by accumulating the most views for an English-language series in a single week in the history of Netflix.

Stranger Things Season 4, Wednesday Season 1, Dahmer, Bridgerton Season 2, and Inventing Anna, were the five most watched English-language Netflix series of 2022, according to a press release from Netflix. The Gray Man, The Adam Project, Purple Hearts, Hustle, and The Tinder Swindler were the Top 5 most watched English-language movies on the service, apart from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe attend 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' premiere in Los Angeles

Star Kate Hudson (R), and her mother, Goldie Hawn, attend the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives of Mystery" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on November 14, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

What to watch: 5 Jenna Ortega roles beyond 'Wednesday' Chris Rock's comedy show to live-stream on Netflix March 4 'Witcher: Blood Origin' clip shows Jaskier confront his double

Latest Headlines

What to watch: 5 Jenna Ortega roles beyond 'Wednesday'
TV // 4 hours ago
What to watch: 5 Jenna Ortega roles beyond 'Wednesday'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's record-breaking series "Wednesday." Here are five other great performances from the 20-year-old star.
Jesse L. Martin to star in NBC drama 'Predictably Irrational'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jesse L. Martin to star in NBC drama 'Predictably Irrational'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it ordered a new drama called "Predictably Irrational" starring "Rent" and "The Flash" actor Jesse L. Martin.
Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale
TV // 1 day ago
Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale
NEW YORK, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Actress Mallori Johnson said she always was keenly aware of the gravity anchoring her TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel, "Kindred."
Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd to perform on Miley Cyrus' New Year's special
TV // 1 day ago
Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd to perform on Miley Cyrus' New Year's special
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus tweeted Tuesday that Fletcher, Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd are set to perform on her live New Year's Eve party on NBC.
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston
TV // 1 day ago
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The final episode of "Days of our Lives" to feature the late actor John Aniston premiered on Peacock Monday.
David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris appear in 'Doctor Who' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris appear in 'Doctor Who' teaser
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The BBC has released a minute-long "Doctor Who" teaser trailer for its sci-fi show's upcoming trio of 60th Anniversary specials, which are slated to premiere in November.
'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- "The Crown," "The Alienist" and "EastEnders" actor Stephen Greif has died at the age of 78.
Chris Rock's comedy show to live-stream on Netflix March 4
TV // 3 days ago
Chris Rock's comedy show to live-stream on Netflix March 4
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Comedy special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" will be live-streamed March 4 on Netflix.
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 teaser, summer 2023 premiere date
TV // 4 days ago
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 teaser, summer 2023 premiere date
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Starz shared a teaser and premiere date for "Outlander" Season 7 starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan.
'Yellowjackets' photos introduce Lauren Ambrose as adult Van
TV // 4 days ago
'Yellowjackets' photos introduce Lauren Ambrose as adult Van
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Yellowjackets," a thriller series starring Liv Hewson, Sophie Nélisse and Jasmin Savoy Brown, will return for a second season on Showtime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dead at 31
Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dead at 31
Khloe Kardashian shares Christmas photos of both of her kids
Khloe Kardashian shares Christmas photos of both of her kids
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston
What to watch: 5 Jenna Ortega roles beyond 'Wednesday'
What to watch: 5 Jenna Ortega roles beyond 'Wednesday'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement