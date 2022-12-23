'Witcher: Blood Origin' clip shows Jaskier confront his double

1/3

Michelle Yeoh stars in the new series "The Witcher: Blood Origin." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Witcher: Blood Origin. The streaming service shared a clip from the fantasy series Friday featuring Joey Batey. Advertisement

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel series to The Witcher. The new show takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher during the "elven Golden Era."

In the teaser, The Witcher star Joey Batey returns as his character, Jaskier, aka Sandpiper. The character is seen confronting a double of himself with magical powers.

It's the final day of Witchmas, friends! Here's a very special parting gift... pic.twitter.com/kwAawZZCmn— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 23, 2022

Jaskier will serve as a link between the two series in a way that has yet to be seen.

"Well, I mean he's very much the bookend and the vessel, the amphora through which this story is being told, and that's pretty much all he is," Batey recently told ComicBook.com. "And I think he does take the weight of this story and the wonderful performances and all the artistry that's been thrown into this show and carries the weight to Declan's story in [The Witcher] season three."

Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis and Dylan Moran star in The Witcher: Blood Origin, which premieres Sunday.

Netflix released a teaser Wednesday that shows Yeoh train with Brown and O'Fuarain's characters.