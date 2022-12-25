Advertisement
Dec. 25, 2022 / 11:48 AM

Chris Rock's comedy show to live-stream on Netflix March 4

By Karen Butler
1/5
Chris Rock's live Netflix comedy show is to premiere on March 4. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/45e49b367fd43af19b79ec9ed876f58a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be live-streamed March 4 on Netflix.

Rock's Baltimore show will be Netflix's first live-streamed global event.

The pre-taped special Chris Rock: Tamborine premiered in February 2018.

Rock, 57, recently starred in the film, Amsterdam, and spent much of the year touring his comedy act, Ego Death.

Rock unexpectedly made headlines when Will Smith slapped him onstage at the Oscars ceremony after Rock made a joke about Smith's bald wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

