Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 13, 2022 / 11:29 AM

Aubrey Plaza shares her 'fantasy' ending for 'White Lotus' character

By Annie Martin
1/5
Aubrey Plaza discussed the HBO series "The White Lotus" and tripping on mushrooms with her co-star Meghann Fahy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/55430da49423cf3e55d0238a7cccabe1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aubrey Plaza discussed the HBO series "The White Lotus" and tripping on mushrooms with her co-star Meghann Fahy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza is sharing her "fantasy" ending for her White Lotus character.

The 38-year-old actress discussed the HBO series on Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers following the Season 2 finale Sunday.

Advertisement

The White Lotus is a comedy-drama series following the staff and guests at fictional White Lotus resorts.

In Season 2, Plaza and Will Sharpe played Harper and Ethan Spiller, a couple vacationing with their friends Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) in Sicily, where issues surface in both couples' marriages.

The season finale showed Harper (Plaza) and Ethan (Sharpe) leave together, seemingly happier, after confronting a lack of passion in their marriage and suspicions of infidelity on both sides.

On Late Night, Plaza was asked if she thinks Harper and Ethan's relationship will be okay in the long-term.

"I mean, I'll just say that I was really gunning for doing some takes where maybe we weren't so happy," she said. "Maybe they'll be okay. But I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all his money."

Advertisement

Plaza also shared more details about how she and Fahy got lost on a hike in Italy, saying they were tripping on mushrooms at the time.

"We took a little one," Plaza said. "I was tripping. It was terrifying. We were lost on a highway, and there were Italian men going 'Vroom, vroom,' like coming at me. I thought they were taking me to the dark side."

The White Lotus was renewed for Season 3 in November. Like Season 2, the season will feature a new cast and location.

Read More

'The White Lotus': HBO renews series for Season 3 'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says playing Jamie Dutton can be 'tricky' Kate Hudson to release debut album in 2023: 'I love to sing' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 coming to Hulu in January
TV // 3 minutes ago
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 coming to Hulu in January
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "How I Met Your Father," the "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff starring Hilary Duff, will return for a second season on Hulu.
'Minx' canceled at HBO Max after previous Season 2 renewal
TV // 35 minutes ago
'Minx' canceled at HBO Max after previous Season 2 renewal
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Minx," a comedy series starring Ophelia Lovibond, was canceled at HBO Max but will reportedly be shopped around.
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says playing Jamie Dutton can be 'tricky'
TV // 1 hour ago
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says playing Jamie Dutton can be 'tricky'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Wes Bentley discussed the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
TV // 2 hours ago
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Smash" actress Megan Hilty and "Yellowstone" actor Neal McDonough say they had deeply personal reasons for wanting to headline the TV special, "O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir."
Apple TV+ orders more 'Fraggle Rock'
TV // 5 hours ago
Apple TV+ orders more 'Fraggle Rock'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its reboot of the family series, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," for a second season.
3-hour 'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS, Paramount+ Jan. 9
TV // 5 hours ago
3-hour 'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS, Paramount+ Jan. 9
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A special three-hour crossover event involving characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" is set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Jan. 9.
'Quantum Leap' sequel series gets second season
TV // 6 hours ago
'Quantum Leap' sequel series gets second season
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered a second season of its sci-fi drama, "Quantum Leap," starring Raymond Lee.
'Stolen Youth' explores Sarah Lawrence College sex cult
TV // 20 hours ago
'Stolen Youth' explores Sarah Lawrence College sex cult
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Stolen Youth: Inside the Sarah Lawrence Cult" on Tuesday, chronicling the influence of Larry Ray on a group of college students.
Bryce Dallas Howard to star in 'Witch Mountain' Disney+ series
TV // 21 hours ago
Bryce Dallas Howard to star in 'Witch Mountain' Disney+ series
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced a new series based on "Witch Mountain," which will star Bryce Dallas Howard and a cast of young actors.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' expands to Brazil, Germany, Mexico
TV // 21 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' expands to Brazil, Germany, Mexico
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ and MTV announced global editions of "RuPaul's Drag Race" in Brazil, Germany and Mexico, as well as a "Global All Stars" edition worldwide.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Handyman sues 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
Handyman sues 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
'Stolen Youth' explores Sarah Lawrence College sex cult
'Stolen Youth' explores Sarah Lawrence College sex cult
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement