Aubrey Plaza shares her 'fantasy' ending for 'White Lotus' character

Aubrey Plaza discussed the HBO series "The White Lotus" and tripping on mushrooms with her co-star Meghann Fahy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza is sharing her "fantasy" ending for her White Lotus character. The 38-year-old actress discussed the HBO series on Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers following the Season 2 finale Sunday.

The White Lotus is a comedy-drama series following the staff and guests at fictional White Lotus resorts.

In Season 2, Plaza and Will Sharpe played Harper and Ethan Spiller, a couple vacationing with their friends Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) in Sicily, where issues surface in both couples' marriages.

The season finale showed Harper (Plaza) and Ethan (Sharpe) leave together, seemingly happier, after confronting a lack of passion in their marriage and suspicions of infidelity on both sides.

On Late Night, Plaza was asked if she thinks Harper and Ethan's relationship will be okay in the long-term.

"I mean, I'll just say that I was really gunning for doing some takes where maybe we weren't so happy," she said. "Maybe they'll be okay. But I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all his money."



Plaza also shared more details about how she and Fahy got lost on a hike in Italy, saying they were tripping on mushrooms at the time.

"We took a little one," Plaza said. "I was tripping. It was terrifying. We were lost on a highway, and there were Italian men going 'Vroom, vroom,' like coming at me. I thought they were taking me to the dark side."

The White Lotus was renewed for Season 3 in November. Like Season 2, the season will feature a new cast and location.