Dec. 8, 2022 / 2:17 PM

'Carpool Karaoke' teaser: Ciara, Hillary Clinton sing in Apple TV+ series

By Annie Martin
Ciara (R) and Russell Wilson will appear in new episodes of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ce45b928ab4a4a77c3e6597a9eb4221d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ciara (R) and Russell Wilson will appear in new episodes of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the episodes Thursday featuring new celebrity guests.

The episodes will feature Kevin Bacon and his brother, composer Michael Bacon; Ciara and her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson; Hillary Clinton her daughter, Chelsea Clinton; and Amber Ruffin; Duran Duran and Sandra Oh; Nikki Glaser and Wilco; Method Man and Chris Redd; the cast of For All Mankind and other stars.

The trailer shows Ciara and Wilson singing along to "Juicy" by Notorious B.I.G. and Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Ruffin singing "Roar" by Katy Perry.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is based on the Late Late Show with James Corden segment. The Apple TV+ series is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions and does not feature a specific host.

The new episodes will premiere Dec. 9 on Apple TV+.

