Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Amy Schneider is celebrating her win in the Jeopardy! tournament of champions.

The former software engineering manager thanked her wife, Genevieve Davis, in an Instagram post Tuesday after emerging victorious in the Jeopardy! tournament Monday.

"I owe so much to so many people today. But above all, I can't find enough ways to say how lucky I am that the most amazing woman in the world has chosen to spend her life with me. I love you, Genevieve, and I could never, ever have done this without you," Schneider wrote.

Schneider announced in September that she and Davis married at an intimate wedding in May. The couple plan to hold a wedding with family and friends in summer 2023