Sept. 28, 2022 / 10:26 AM

'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis

By Annie Martin

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! winner Amy Schneider is a married woman.

The former game show champion married Genevieve Davis at an intimate wedding in May.

Schneider shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo from her nuptials.

"Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder," Schneider captioned the post.

"We will still be having a traditional wedding & reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn't wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other," she said. "Thank you, everyone for your support!"

Schneider also shared the news on Twitter.

"A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream. The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I'm so lucky to share my life with her!" she wrote.

Schneider and Davis got engaged in February.

"I couldn't be happier or more proud to be marrying the very best person in the entire world, and I'm so glad to be sharing my life with her. It's great to be able to introduce her to people as 'Genevieve, my fiancée,'" Schneider said at the time.

Schneider ended a 40-game winning streak on Jeopardy! in January, the second-longest winning streak in the show's history. She earned more than $1.3 million in prize money during her time on the game show.

