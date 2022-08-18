Trending
Kenan Thompson says he would like to make 'Good Burger' sequel

By Justin Klawans
Actor Kenan Thompson appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and said that he would like to see a sequel to his 1997 film "Good Burger." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said that he would like to make a sequel to his 1997 film Good Burger.

"I would like it to [happen]," Thompson said of a potential sequel Wednesday night on the show. "We are working harder on [a sequel] than ever, it's about meeting the numbers!"

The comedian, who is also known for his record-breaking 19 seasons on Saturday Night Live, was referring to an Instagram post in which he alluded to a second installment of the film.

The original film, in which Thompson co-starred with Kel Mitchell, was released to mixed reviews, but it has since become a cult classic that solidified the pair's careers, particularly endearing itself among the millennial audience who grew up with the film.

Good Burger revolved around two high schooler-age kids, Ed (Mitchell) and Dexter (Thompson) who worked at a local fast-food restaurant called the Good Burger.

The film was based on a sketch from the Nickelodeon series All That, a show that Thompson was also known for making appearances on.

When asked what the potential Good Burger sequel would be about, Thompson said, "I feel like Kel [Mitchell] should have like a million kids, like Ed's character should have like a million kids, and then, like, I'm coming out of jail for something he put me in jail for."

Thompson also spoke about his experience working with Mitchell on the original film.

"I was hired last, so I missed all the introductions, so my first day was that morning," said Thompson. "Everybody was just doing their school work, and I was super quiet, so everybody was looking at me like I was standoffish."

"Then we started rehearsing, and we did these characters called Mavis and Clavis," Thompson added. "And I just immediately recognized that [Mitchell] was brilliant, and we were very similar, so we just hit it off from that point, so it was very much a day one kind of thing."

The Tonight Show appearance comes off a banner few weeks for the comedian.

This past Thursday, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, nearby the star belonging to Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

It was also recently announced that Thompson will be hosting the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

"Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself," NBCUniversal television and streaming EVP of live events Jen Neal said. "We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."

He also served as host of the 2021 People's Choice Awards this past December.

