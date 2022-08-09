Trending
Aug. 9, 2022 / 11:52 AM

Kenan Thompson to host Primetime Emmy Awards in September

By Annie Martin
Kenan Thompson (R), pictured with Christina Evangeline, will host the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

NBC and the Television Academy said in a press release Tuesday that Thompson, 44, will host the 74th annual ceremony in September.

The Primetime Emmys recognize excellence in U.S. primetime television programming.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC -- my longtime network family -- makes it even more special," Thompson said. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

Thompson is an actor and comedian who stars on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. He is also known for the Nickelodeon series All That and Kenan & Kel.

"Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves," NBCUniversal television and streaming EVP of live events Jen Neal said.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 12 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The three-hour ceremony will air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC and also stream on Peacock.

