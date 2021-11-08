Kenan Thompson to host People's Choice Awards

1/2

Kenan Thompson will host the People's Choice Awards in December. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the 2021 People's Choice Awards. E! and NBC announced Monday that Thompson, 43, will host the 47th annual awards show in December. Advertisement

In addition to hosting, Thompson is nominated at the PCAs for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV star for his work on Saturday Night Live.

"I can't believe I get to host the PCAs! I'm beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL. Good times indeed!" Thompson said in a statement. "Congrats to all the nominees -- we already won!!"

Never thought he'd be a bobblehead OR the host of the 2021 #PCAs... little did @kenanthompson know. pic.twitter.com/23xkpSLNkq— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 8, 2021

Jen Neal, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming EVP of Live Events, Specials & E! News, had nothing but praise for Thompson.

"Kenan's versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time," she said. "We cannot wait to welcome him to the People's Choice Awards stage where his charisma and humor will undoubtably bring fans to their feet."

Advertisement

Thompson is the longest-tenured cast member on SNL, which returned for a 47th season in October. He also stars in and executive produces the NBC comedy series Kenan.

The People's Choice Awards will air Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC and E!. F9, This is Us and Justin Bieber lead the field of nominees.