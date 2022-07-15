Trending
July 15, 2022 / 12:10 PM

'Tales of the Walking Dead' teaser features Olivia Munn, Terry Crews

By Annie Martin
Olivia Munn stars in "The Walking Dead" spinoff series "Tales of the Walking Dead." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of the new series Tales of the Walking Dead.

The network shared a teaser for the Walking Dead spinoff series Thursday.

Tales of the Walking Dead features six-standalone episodes that follow both new and established characters in the Walking Dead universe. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view.

"The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead," an official synopsis reads.

Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Danielle Pineda and Danny Ramirez star.

Tales of the Walking Dead will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 14, with subsequent episodes to be released on AMC+ one week ahead of AMC.

AMC+ also announced a premiere date for Moonhaven, a sci-fi thriller starring Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan and Joe Manganiello that will debut Aug. 4.

Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope' 'Tales of the Walking Dead': Olivia Munn, Terry Crews team up in first photos Norman Reedus says Melissa McBride 'deserves' to take time off

