June 30, 2022 / 7:00 AM

'Quantum Leap' sequel series to premiere Sept. 19 on NBC

By Karen Butler
1/5
Raymond Lee's "Quantum Leap" revival is to debut on NBC on Sept. 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- NBC said its Quantum Leap sequel series is set to debut on Sept. 19.

The sci-fi show will star Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

"It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished," the network said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song, has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it," the synopsis continued. "Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison, who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job."

The original show ran 1989-93. It starred Scott Bakula as Beckett, a scientist who inhabited a different person's body each episode due to an experiment gone awry.

Dean Stockwell, who died last year at the age of 85, played his holographic adviser, Al.

