Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 11:57 AM / Updated at 12:24 PM

Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' actor, dies at 85

By Annie Martin

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Quantum Leap actor Dean Stockwell has died.

Variety reported Monday that Stockwell died Sunday at age 85.

Advertisement

Stockwell's agent confirmed the star's death Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter.

A family spokesperson told ABC 7 that Stockwell died of natural causes.

Stockwell, the son of actor Harry Stockwell and Elizabeth Stockwell, had over 200 acting credits in his career. He came to fame as a child actor in such films as The Green Years and Home Sweet Homicide, both released in 1946.

In later years, Stockwell appeared in David Lynch's films Dune (1984) and Blue Velvet (1986), famously singing Roy Orbison's "In Dreams" in the latter. He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Tony "the Tiger" Russo in the 1988 film Married to the Mob.

One of Stockwell's best known roles was Admiral "Al" Calavicci on the NBC series Quantum Leap, which aired for five seasons from 1989 to 1993. He was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for the role and won a Golden Globe in 1990 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Advertisement

In more recent years, Stockwell appeared as John Cavil on Battlestar Galactica and as a guest star on NCIS: New Orleans.

The actor is survived by two children.

Notable deaths of 2021

Sen. Max Cleland speaks at "A Salute to Those Who Have Served and Sacrificed" held at the Bunker Hill Monument in Boston on July 27, 2004. The former Georgia senator and chief of Veterans Affairs died of congestive heart failure on November 9 at the age of 79. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life Criss Angel, wife Shaunyl Benson's baby girl 'doing well' in NICU Sarah Jessica Parker wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film
Movies // 13 minutes ago
Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio will star in "Jim Jones," a biopic about the Jonestown cult leader from "Venom" writer Scott Rosenberg.
WWE's 'Ruthless Aggression' Season 2 coming to Peacock on Nov. 21
TV // 16 minutes ago
WWE's 'Ruthless Aggression' Season 2 coming to Peacock on Nov. 21
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- WWE docuseries "Ruthless Aggression" is returning with a second season starting on Nov. 21.
Angele reflects, works on new album in trailer for Netflix documentary
Entertainment News // 26 minutes ago
Angele reflects, works on new album in trailer for Netflix documentary
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Angèle," a new film about Belgian singer Angèle, is coming to Netflix in November.
'Rebelde' stars perform Britney Spears in teaser for Netflix reboot
TV // 37 minutes ago
'Rebelde' stars perform Britney Spears in teaser for Netflix reboot
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Rebelde," a new series based on the Mexican telenovela, is coming to Netflix in January 2022.
'Yu Yu Hakusho' live-action series heading to Netflix in December 2023
TV // 50 minutes ago
'Yu Yu Hakusho' live-action series heading to Netflix in December 2023
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A live-action series based on classic manga "Yu Yu Hakusho" is coming to Netflix in December 2023.
Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life
TV // 1 hour ago
Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette will executive produce and write original music for the new series "Relatable."
Post Malone replaces Travis Scott at Day N Vegas festival
Music // 1 hour ago
Post Malone replaces Travis Scott at Day N Vegas festival
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Post Malone has been selected to replace Travis Scott at the Day N Vegas music festival.
Criss Angel, wife Shaunyl Benson's baby girl 'doing well' in NICU
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Criss Angel, wife Shaunyl Benson's baby girl 'doing well' in NICU
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Magician Criss Angel and wife Shaunyl Benson gave an update after their daughter Illusia was born early via an emergency C-section.
Sarah Jessica Parker wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
TV // 2 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker shared a video after finishing her scenes for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..."
Lance Bass shares photo of twins wearing 'N Sync onesies
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Lance Bass shares photo of twins wearing 'N Sync onesies
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Lance Bass paid homage to 'N Sync by dressing son Alexander and daughter Violet in matching band onesies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement