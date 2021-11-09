Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' actor, dies at 85

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Quantum Leap actor Dean Stockwell has died.

Variety reported Monday that Stockwell died Sunday at age 85.

Stockwell's agent confirmed the star's death Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter.

A family spokesperson told ABC 7 that Stockwell died of natural causes.

Stockwell, the son of actor Harry Stockwell and Elizabeth Stockwell, had over 200 acting credits in his career. He came to fame as a child actor in such films as The Green Years and Home Sweet Homicide, both released in 1946.

In later years, Stockwell appeared in David Lynch's films Dune (1984) and Blue Velvet (1986), famously singing Roy Orbison's "In Dreams" in the latter. He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Tony "the Tiger" Russo in the 1988 film Married to the Mob.

One of Stockwell's best known roles was Admiral "Al" Calavicci on the NBC series Quantum Leap, which aired for five seasons from 1989 to 1993. He was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for the role and won a Golden Globe in 1990 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

In more recent years, Stockwell appeared as John Cavil on Battlestar Galactica and as a guest star on NCIS: New Orleans.

The actor is survived by two children.

