June 15 (UPI) -- The first teaser trailer has dropped for the new series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone in his first major television role. Paramount+ released the official trailer Wednesday, showing Stallone as a mobster from New York City named Sal who moves to the Midwest after serving a lengthy prison sentence. Advertisement

"Out of prison. Out of allies. Out to build his own criminal empire," Paramount+ tweeted as it teased the series, which will start streaming Nov. 13.

Out of prison. Out of allies. Out to build his own criminal empire. @TheSlyStallone stars in @TulsaKing, streaming November 13 exclusively on #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/ApzeYdyecn— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) June 15, 2022

Tulsa King, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and The Sopranos executive producer Terence Winter, was announced in December and was originally titled Kansas City. The project was later moved to Oklahoma and the title changed to Tulsa King with no explanation.

Stallone recently released a director's cut of his 1985 hit, Rocky IV, retitled Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago.

The three-time Oscar-nominated actor also is slated to star in The Expendables 4, which will include returning actors Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, along with new cast members Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.