Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 7, 2021 / 11:11 AM

Sylvester Stallone to star in Paramount+ series 'Kansas City'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Sylvester Stallone to star in Paramount+ series 'Kansas City'
Sylvester Stallone will star in a new series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone will star in upcoming Paramount+ drama, Kansas City, his first major lead role in a television series.

Stallone will portray a mobster from New York City named Sal who will reestablish the mafia in Kansas City.

Advertisement

The drama hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and showrunner Terence Winter, who penned The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street.

"Looking forward to this project with great anticipation. I look forward to working with the brilliant creator, Taylor Sheridan, and gifted Terrence Winter," Stallone said on Twitter about Kansas City.

Stallone's last television appearance included a guest role on Season 2 of This Is Us.

The actor is attached to The Expendables 4, which will also include returning stars Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture along with new cast members Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

Stallone has also recently released a director's cut of 1985's Rocky IV titled Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago.

Read More

Sylvester Stallone's 'Rocky IV' director's cut has 40 more minutes, new title 'The Expendables 4' to feature Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Cynthia Nixon wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
TV // 12 minutes ago
Cynthia Nixon wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Cynthia Nixon will reprise her "Sex and the City" character Miranda Hobbes in the HBO Max series "And Just Like That..."
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
TV // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence discussed taking a break from acting while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Colin Farrell to remain The Penguin for 'Batman' spinoff series
TV // 3 hours ago
Colin Farrell to remain The Penguin for 'Batman' spinoff series
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell will reprise his role as The Penguin in a new spinoff series of "The Batman" that is coming to HBO Max.
Kevin Hart says 'anything can happen' on live 'Diff'rent Strokes' special
TV // 3 hours ago
Kevin Hart says 'anything can happen' on live 'Diff'rent Strokes' special
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and more discussed ABC's "Diff'rent Strokes" and "Facts of Life" special while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
WWE 'Raw': Becky Lynch defends title against Liv Morgan
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Becky Lynch defends title against Liv Morgan
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defended her title against Liv Morgan in the main event of "Raw."
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
TV // 23 hours ago
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will perform its hit song "Butter" during the 1,000th episode celebration on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
'MacGruber': Will Forte, Kristen Wiig reunite in new trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'MacGruber': Will Forte, Kristen Wiig reunite in new trailer
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Will Forte is on a new mission and is reunited with Kristen Wiig in the latest trailer for Peacock's MacGruber.
Chris Kirkpatrick, Drew Lachey play 'Spinnin' the Lyrics' on 'GMA'
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Kirkpatrick, Drew Lachey play 'Spinnin' the Lyrics' on 'GMA'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees competed against each other in a boy band version of "Spinnin' the Lyrics" Monday on "Good Morning America."
'Fear the Walking Dead' renewed for Season 8, Kim Dickens to return
TV // 1 day ago
'Fear the Walking Dead' renewed for Season 8, Kim Dickens to return
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Kim Dickens will reprise Madison Clark on "Fear the Walking Dead," a spinoff of the AMC series "The Walking Dead."
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
NEW YORK, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Michael Dorman says he hopes his new Spectrum Originals drama, "Joe Pickett," captures the spirit of what readers love about the C.J. Box mystery novels on which it is based.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer
Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement