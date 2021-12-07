Sylvester Stallone to star in Paramount+ series 'Kansas City'

1/5

Sylvester Stallone will star in a new series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone will star in upcoming Paramount+ drama, Kansas City, his first major lead role in a television series. Stallone will portray a mobster from New York City named Sal who will reestablish the mafia in Kansas City. Advertisement

The drama hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and showrunner Terence Winter, who penned The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street.

"Looking forward to this project with great anticipation. I look forward to working with the brilliant creator, Taylor Sheridan, and gifted Terrence Winter," Stallone said on Twitter about Kansas City.

Stallone's last television appearance included a guest role on Season 2 of This Is Us.

The actor is attached to The Expendables 4, which will also include returning stars Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture along with new cast members Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

Stallone has also recently released a director's cut of 1985's Rocky IV titled Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago.