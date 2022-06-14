'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

1/5

Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo, from left to right, will return in "Stranger Things" Season 4, Volume 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. Advertisement

One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.

In addition, Eddie (Joseph Quinn), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and other characters are seen gathered around a book.

your first look at the final chapters of Stranger Things 4 pic.twitter.com/BGIKHUo88J— Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, who serve as showrunners and executive producers with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The series follows a young group of friends as they experience supernatural events in their hometown of Hawkins, Ind.

Season 4, Volume 1 consists of seven episodes and was released in May. Volume 2 will have nine episodes and is slated for release July 1. Episode 8 is about 1 hour, 25 minutes, while Episode 9 is almost two and a half hours.

Matarazzo and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu, attended the Tony Awards on Sunday, where Matarazzo presented the award for Best Orchestrations.