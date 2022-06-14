Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 14, 2022 / 11:18 AM

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2
Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo, from left to right, will return in "Stranger Things" Season 4, Volume 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday.

Advertisement

One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.

In addition, Eddie (Joseph Quinn), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and other characters are seen gathered around a book.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, who serve as showrunners and executive producers with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The series follows a young group of friends as they experience supernatural events in their hometown of Hawkins, Ind.

Season 4, Volume 1 consists of seven episodes and was released in May. Volume 2 will have nine episodes and is slated for release July 1. Episode 8 is about 1 hour, 25 minutes, while Episode 9 is almost two and a half hours.

Advertisement

Matarazzo and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu, attended the Tony Awards on Sunday, where Matarazzo presented the award for Best Orchestrations.

Read More

Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards 'Persuasion' trailer: Dakota Johnson helps bring Jane Austen novel to life 'Joker 2': Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
TV // 5 hours ago
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
June 14 (UPI) -- Season 8 of "Love Island UK" will start streaming on Hulu on June 21. The season originally premiered on ITV2 and ITV Hub on June 6.
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski new images announce 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 return
TV // 22 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski new images announce 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 return
June 13 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the premiere date for "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 along with new images of Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski.
Michael Vlamis: 'Roswell' is a sci-fi adventure about love, acceptance
TV // 23 hours ago
Michael Vlamis: 'Roswell' is a sci-fi adventure about love, acceptance
NEW YORK, June 13 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of "Roswell, N.M" is airing Monday nights on The CW.
Lana Condor plays ghost in trailer for Netflix comedy series
TV // 1 day ago
Lana Condor plays ghost in trailer for Netflix comedy series
June 13 (UPI) -- "Boo, Bitch," a new series starring "To All the Boys" actress Lana Condor, is coming to Netflix in July.
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
June 13 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion will appear in and wrote an original song for the Starz series "P-Valley."
'Starstruck': HBO Max renews comedy for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Starstruck': HBO Max renews comedy for Season 3
June 13 (UPI) -- "Starstruck," a comedy series created by and starring Rose Matafeo, will return for a third season on HBO Max.
Mickey Guyton to host PBS broadcast of 'A Capitol Fourth' concert in D.C.
TV // 1 day ago
Mickey Guyton to host PBS broadcast of 'A Capitol Fourth' concert in D.C.
June 13 (UPI) -- Country music star Mickey Guyton was announced Monday as the host of next month's "A Capitol Fourth" celebration in Washington, D.C.
'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'Top Chef' score Critics Choice Real Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'Top Chef' score Critics Choice Real Awards
June 13 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Top Chef" shared the Best Competition Series title at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony Sunday night.
'Squid Game' officially green-lit for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Squid Game' officially green-lit for Season 2
June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Sunday that "Squid Game" is officially coming back for a second season.
'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3
TV // 2 days ago
'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Season 3 of "Evil" debuts on Paramount+ on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement