Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards

Gaten Matarazzo (L) and and Elizabeth Yu attend the Tony Awards on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Gaten Matarazzo and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu, walked the red carpet at the Tony Awards. The 19-year-old actor and Yu, an actress, attended the awards show Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Advertisement

Matarazzo wore a camel-colored tuxedo and a black shirt, while Yu sported a light pink dress with cutout details.

Matarazzo presented the Tony Award for Best Orchestrations to Simon Hale for his work on the Bob Dylan musical Girl from the North Country.

The actor, who plays Dustin Henderson on the Netflix series Stranger Things, and Yu celebrated their four-year anniversary as a couple in March.

"Four years? That's dope. I love you. Thanks for being my best friend. Happy anniversary goob," Henderson wrote on Instagram at the time.

Other couples at the Tony Awards included Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards, Bryan Cranston and Robin Cranston, and Darren Criss and Mia Swier.

The awards show marked the red carpet debut for Damiano, an original cast member of Spring Awakening, and Zegen, who plays Joel Maisel in the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

MJ, Company, Take Me Out and A Strange Loop were among the big winners at the Tony Awards. In addition, Jennifer Hudson became an EGOT winner -- or Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning actor -- with her win for producing A Strange Loop.

