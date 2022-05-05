'House of the Dragon' posters tease 'fire and blood' in HBO series

1/3

Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- HBO is teasing the new series House of the Dragon. The network shared posters for the Game of Thrones prequel series Thursday. Advertisement

The posters feature Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

The posters include the phrase "Fire and Blood," the words of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which recounts the history of House Targaryen. The series takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, which was based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

Advertisement Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. First of His Name. #ViserysTargaryen#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/u7xUPJCaFE— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2022

HBO shared first-look photos from the series in March featuring other characters, including Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

House of the Dragon is created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal, with Condal and Miguel Sapochnik as executive producers and co-showrunners.

The new series will explore the events leading up to the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war among the Targaryens.

House of the Dragon premieres August 21 on HBO.