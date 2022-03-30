'House of the Dragon' coming to HBO in August

1/5

Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower in the HBO series "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- House of the Dragon is coming to HBO in August. The network shared a premiere date, Aug. 21, and first-look photos for the Game of Thrones prequel series Wednesday. Advertisement

The photos feature Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King to King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), a famed seafarer known as the "Sea Snake," is seen embracing his wife, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

Lord Corlys Velaryon & Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. August 21. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/B6Srv5UoC8— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) March 30, 2022

In addition, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey are shown as a young Rhaenyra Targaryen, the daughter of Viserys I, and Alicent Hightower.

Young Rhaenyra & Young Alicent. August 21. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/VAAFqykM9e— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) March 30, 2022

Advertisement

Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Graham McTavish also star.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which recounts the history of House Targaryen. The series takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, which was based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

The new show is created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal, with Condal and Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik as executive producers and co-showrunners.

House of the Dragon will explore the events leading up to the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war among the Targaryens.