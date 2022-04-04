Trending
TV
April 4, 2022

'So You Think You Can Dance' unveils new judges for Season 17

By Connor Grott
JoJo Siwa recently competed on "Dancing With the Stars" and was the first participant to dance with a same-sex partner. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa were revealed as the new judges for the 17th season of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance, the network announced Monday.

Longtime host Cat Deeley returns to emcee the popular dance competition show, which is set to return May 18 after the finale of The Masked Singer.

Boss previously competed during the series' fourth season and finished as the runner-up. He later returned to the show as an all-star during the 10th season.

Morrison, perhaps best known for his screen role as Will Schuester on Glee, has starred in multiple Broadway productions and released studio albums. Siwa, meanwhile, recently competed on Dancing With the Stars and was the first participant to dance with a same-sex partner.

So You Think You Can Dance, which debuted in 2005, features dancers between 18 and 30 years of age displaying their talents in various dance styles, including classical, tap, hip hop, contemporary, ballroom, and breaking, among others.

The competitors who are selected to move on to the So You Think You Can Dance studio then work with choreographers and battle each week in a variety of dance styles, with new twists added into the competition.

The last season of So You Think You Can Dance -- which aired in 2019 -- had a judge panel consisting of Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson and Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval.

Over the course of its run, the show has featured the likes of Adam Shankman, Vanessa Hudgens, Jason Derulo, Paula Abdul, Mia Michaels and Maddie Ziegler as judges.

Fox initially canceled the 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance in June 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2021, the network said it wouldn't move forward with producing the 17th season that year, leaving the show's future in question.

In February 2022, however, it was announced that season 17 would head into production.

