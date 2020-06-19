Mary Murphy arrives for the FOX All-Star party at Gladstone's in Pacific Palisades in 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Fox has scrapped the upcoming season of its competition series, So You Think You Can Dance, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Production on Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the network said in a statement Thursday.

"As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we've set for viewers and contestants in light of the show's unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time."

If the show returns to the network it probably would not be until summer 2021 since its fall and mid-season line-ups are already locked.

The show debuted in 2005.

Cat Deeley was set to host this season. The judges' panel was to include Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson.

Many shows have been shut down, while others have aired episodes with stars in remote locations in keeping with social-distancing practices adopted during the global health crisis.

Most live entertainment events, including theater and concerts, have been canceled for the foreseeable future.