Feb. 15, 2022 / 10:42 AM

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27

By Annie Martin
1/5
Cillian Murphy plays Tommy Shelby on the BBC One series "Peaky Blinders." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Peaky Blinders will return for a sixth and final season this month.

The BBC announced Tuesday that Season 6 will premiere Feb. 27 on BBC One and iPlayer.

The network shared the news alongside a video that shows artists creating a mural depicting Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) on a building in Birmingham, England.

Season 6 will consist of six episodes. Netflix, which airs Peaky Blinders outside the United Kingdom, has yet to announce a release date for the season.

Peaky Blinders is a period drama that follows the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of WWI. The series is created by Steven Knight and also stars Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy and Natasha O'Keeffe.

The BBC released a teaser in December featuring Tommy (Murphy) and Alfie Solomons (Hardy).

The network shared a full trailer that teases Tommy's issues with fascist Parliament member Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

Knight said in January 2021 that the Peaky Blinders story "will continue in another form" following the show's end.

