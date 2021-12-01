'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere in early 2022

1/5

Cillian Murphy plays Tommy Shelby on the BBC One series "Peaky Blinders." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Peaky Blinders will return for a sixth season in early 2022. The BBC shared a release window and a short teaser for the season Wednesday. Advertisement

In the teaser, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is seen speaking to Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy).

"Alfie, I think I may have written your final act," Tommy (Murphy) says.

Tommy appeared to kill Alfie (Hardy) in Season 4 but the character was seen alive and living in England in Season 5.

Peaky Blinders is a period crime drama that follows the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of WWI. The show airs on BBC One in the United Kingdom and streams on Netflix in the United States.

Series creator Steven Knight announced in January that Season 6 will be the show's last.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," he said. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series is coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Advertisement

Actress Helen McCrory, who played Tommy's mother, Polly, died at age 52 in April.