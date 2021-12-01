News Alert
Listen live: U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in landmark abortion challenge to Roe vs. Wade
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 1, 2021 / 10:01 AM

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere in early 2022

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere in early 2022
Cillian Murphy plays Tommy Shelby on the BBC One series "Peaky Blinders." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Peaky Blinders will return for a sixth season in early 2022.

The BBC shared a release window and a short teaser for the season Wednesday.

Advertisement

In the teaser, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is seen speaking to Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy).

"Alfie, I think I may have written your final act," Tommy (Murphy) says.

Tommy appeared to kill Alfie (Hardy) in Season 4 but the character was seen alive and living in England in Season 5.

Peaky Blinders is a period crime drama that follows the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of WWI. The show airs on BBC One in the United Kingdom and streams on Netflix in the United States.

Series creator Steven Knight announced in January that Season 6 will be the show's last.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," he said. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series is coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Advertisement

Actress Helen McCrory, who played Tommy's mother, Polly, died at age 52 in April.

Read More

Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022 Harry Hamlin says daughter Amelia is 'doing great' after Scott Disick split 'Dunk & Egg': Steve Conrad to write, produce 'Game of Thrones' prequel What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kim Kardashian West to receive Fashion Icon honor at People's Choice Awards
TV // 3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian West to receive Fashion Icon honor at People's Choice Awards
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West has been chosen to receive the Fashion Icon honor at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
TV // 3 hours ago
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Clayton Echard, a former "Bachelorette" suitor and medical salesman from Missouri, has signed on to star in the next edition of the ABC reality show, "The Bachelor."
'Lost in Space' star Mina Sundwall says isolation expedited kids' maturity
TV // 7 hours ago
'Lost in Space' star Mina Sundwall says isolation expedited kids' maturity
NEW YORK, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Mina Sundwall says the kids are alright, but growing up fast, when Season 3 of the family sci-fi adventure series, "Lost in Space," premieres Wednesday on Netflix.
'And Just Like That...' trailer addresses dating apps, public sex
TV // 18 hours ago
'And Just Like That...' trailer addresses dating apps, public sex
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the full trailer for the "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That..." on Tuesday. The trailer shows Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon face new relationship issues.
'Dunk & Egg': Steve Conrad to write, produce 'Game of Thrones' prequel
TV // 20 hours ago
'Dunk & Egg': Steve Conrad to write, produce 'Game of Thrones' prequel
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Patriot" creator Steve Conrad will write and executive produce "Dunk & Egg," a new series in development at HBO.
Discovery to explore Surfside condo disaster in new special
TV // 21 hours ago
Discovery to explore Surfside condo disaster in new special
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Discovery has announced two new projects that will explore the impact of infrastructure failures including the Surfside condo disaster in Florida and the breakdown of the global supply chain.
'Selling Tampa' highlights all-Black, all-female real estate team in new trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Selling Tampa' highlights all-Black, all-female real estate team in new trailer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Sharelle Rosado of Allure Realty leads an all-Black, all-female team of real estate agents in the new trailer for upcoming "Selling Sunset" spinoff, "Selling Tampa."
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," a comedy-drama starring Rachel Brosnahan, will return for a fourth season on Amazon Prime Video.
Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
TV // 23 hours ago
Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed travel docuseries "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham" for a second season.
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Pen15" creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle confirmed Season 2, Part 2 will be the show's last.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement