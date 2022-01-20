Trending
Jan. 20, 2022

'Upload' Season 2 heading to Amazon Prime Video on March 11

By Wade Sheridan
"Upload" star Robbie Amell arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award viewing party in February 2015. "Upload" Season 2 will be arriving in March.  File photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of sci-fi comedy Upload starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 11.

The streaming service made the announcement on Thursday alongside a recap video for Season 1.

Upload, from creator Greg Daniels, follows Amell as app developer Nathan Brown who has his consciousness uploaded to a virtual afterlife following a car accident.

Nathan's consciousness is uploaded due to the wishes of his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), whose family owns a luxurious afterlife spot known as Lakeview.

Nathan starts to fall for his customer service angel Nora (Allo) and starts to become suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his car accident.

Co-stars include Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels, Andrea Rosen and Josh Banday.

Amazon recently announced that it's upcoming Lord of the Rings series will be titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power alongside a teaser trailer.

