Jan. 18, 2022

'The Boys' goes animated in new series 'Diabolical,' first teaser released

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video released on Tuesday the first teaser for The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an adult animated series and spinoff of The Boys.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an anthology series that will consist of eight episodes with each installment featuring a different animation style.

An infant girl sneezes, causing her to unleash deadly heat vision powers from her eyes that kills a group of police officers in a teaser trailer released on Tuesday.

"Eight new stories to tide you over until Season 3. You're welcome," the official Twitter account for Amazon Prime Video said in reference to how The Boys Season 3 is set to arrive on June 3.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical hails from Awkwafina, The Boys comic book co-creator Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, The Boys executive producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

