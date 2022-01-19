Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 19, 2022 / 11:33 AM

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power'

By Annie Martin
1/3
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power'
Nazanin Boniadi will star in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon has unveiled an official title for its Lord of the Rings series.

The upcoming fantasy series will be titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Advertisement

Amazon shared the title in a new teaser that shows the forging of the One Ring.

"Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky. Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone. Nine for Mortal Men, doomed to die. One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne, in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie," a narrator says.

The Rings of Power is a prequel series to The Lord of the Rings book trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien. The series takes in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth," an official synopsis reads.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath and Markella Kavenagh.

Advertisement

Season 1 was filmed in New Zealand and will premiere Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 will begin production in the United Kingdom this year.

Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy was previously adapted as a film series directed by Peter Jackson.

Read More

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022 'Lord of the Rings' cast reunites for rap on 'The Late Show' 'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'WeCrashed' teaser: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway play WeWork couple
TV // 7 minutes ago
'WeCrashed' teaser: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway play WeWork couple
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "WeCrashed," a new drama starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, is coming to Apple TV+ in March.
'Outlander': Jamie, Claire prepare for war in Season 6 trailer
TV // 38 minutes ago
'Outlander': Jamie, Claire prepare for war in Season 6 trailer
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Outlander," a historical drama starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will return for a sixth season on Starz in March.
'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- UPtv has canceled reality series "Bringing Up Bates" after 10 seasons.
Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform
TV // 2 hours ago
Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Willem Dafoe will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut Jan. 29, with Katy Perry to perform as musical guest.
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
TV // 2 hours ago
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Bull," a legal drama starring Michael Weatherly, was canceled following the actor's decision to leave the show.
'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "The Hills: New Beginnings," a reboot and sequel series to "The Hills," won't return for a third season at MTV.
Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen: 'Boba Fett' roles complement each other
TV // 5 hours ago
Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen: 'Boba Fett' roles complement each other
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen discuss their partnership in "The Book of Boba Fett." New episodes stream Wednesdays on Disney+.
'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Strange New Worlds' renewed for more seasons
TV // 20 hours ago
'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Strange New Worlds' renewed for more seasons
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced renewals of 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Tuesday along with their premiere dates and dates for 'Picard,' 'Lower Decks' and 'Prodigy.'
'The Boys' goes animated in new series 'Diabolical,' first teaser released
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Boys' goes animated in new series 'Diabolical,' first teaser released
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video released on Tuesday the first teaser for "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an adult animated series and spinoff of "The Boys."
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Vikings go to war in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla," which comes to the streaming service on Feb. 25.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, dead at 73
André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, dead at 73
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement