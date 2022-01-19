Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 19, 2022 / 10:23 AM

Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform

By Annie Martin
1/5
Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform
Willem Dafoe will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut Jan. 29, with Katy Perry to perform as musical guest. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Willem Dafoe will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in January.

SNL announced Tuesday that Dafoe, 66, will host the show's Jan. 26 episode, with singer Katy Perry to perform as musical guest.

Advertisement

The episode will mark Perry's fourth appearance on SNL. The singer hosted the show in 2011 and previously performed in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Dafoe is a four-time Academy Award nominee known for such films as Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ, Shadow of the Vampire, The Boondock Saints and The Lighthouse.

The actor also played Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin, in Spider-Man (2002) and its sequels Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). He reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened in theaters in December.

Dafoe will next star in The Northman, a new film directed by Robert Eggers and starring Alexander Skarsgård as a Viking prince.

Actor and comedian Will Forte will host this week's SNL, with Måneskin as musical guest.

Moments from Katy Perry's music career

Katy Perry attends an interview session on MuchOnDemand, a celebrity and fan showcase, at the MuchMusic studios in Toronto on December 15, 2008. That summer, her hit song "I Kissed a Girl" topped the Billboard chart. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

President Biden blames 'Spider-Man' for COVID-19 surge in 'SNL' sketch 'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6 'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons
TV // 11 minutes ago
'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- UPtv has canceled reality series "Bringing Up Bates" after 10 seasons.
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Bull," a legal drama starring Michael Weatherly, was canceled following the actor's decision to leave the show.
'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "The Hills: New Beginnings," a reboot and sequel series to "The Hills," won't return for a third season at MTV.
Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen: 'Boba Fett' roles complement each other
TV // 3 hours ago
Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen: 'Boba Fett' roles complement each other
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen discuss their partnership in "The Book of Boba Fett." New episodes stream Wednesdays on Disney+.
'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Strange New Worlds' renewed for more seasons
TV // 18 hours ago
'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Strange New Worlds' renewed for more seasons
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced renewals of 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Tuesday along with their premiere dates and dates for 'Picard,' 'Lower Decks' and 'Prodigy.'
'The Boys' goes animated in new series 'Diabolical,' first teaser released
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Boys' goes animated in new series 'Diabolical,' first teaser released
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video released on Tuesday the first teaser for "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an adult animated series and spinoff of "The Boys."
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Vikings go to war in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla," which comes to the streaming service on Feb. 25.
Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role
TV // 21 hours ago
Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff discusses what she has in common with her "How I Met Your Father" character, a struggling photographer looking for love, even though Duff is a working actor and mother of three.
'The Cuphead Show!' trailer teases fun, adventure in Netflix series
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Cuphead Show!' trailer teases fun, adventure in Netflix series
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Cuphead Show!," a new animated series based on the video game "Cuphead," is coming to Netflix in February.
'Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' special heading to Disney+ on Feb. 18
TV // 22 hours ago
'Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' special heading to Disney+ on Feb. 18
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Disney announced on Tuesday that an animated special titled "The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse" is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 18.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, dead at 73
André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, dead at 73
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement