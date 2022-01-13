Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 13, 2022 / 10:58 AM

'Drag Race Espana' Season 2 is coming soon to WOW Presents Plus

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 13 (UPI) --

Drag Race España is set to return for a second season on streaming service WOW Presents Plus in the U.S.

Season 2 of the RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff will also air in its home country through ATRESplayer Premium. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Carmen Farala won Season 1 of Drag Race España, which was wrapped up in July.

The new season will include 12 queens competing to become Spain's next Drag Superstar. Season 1 featured 10 contestants.

Advertisement

Supremme de Luxe is returning as the host and will be joined once again by Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking as judges.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Versus the World will be the next Drag Race series released when it premieres on BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus on Feb. 1.

The show will feature nine international RuPaul's Drag Race queens from different shows and seasons as they compete to become the first global drag race superstar. The U.K. is serving as the host nation.

Read More

'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' to premiere on Feb. 1 Melanie C joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' as guest judge What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sarah Silverman praises 'Marry Me' co-star Jennifer Lopez: 'She's electric'
TV // 2 hours ago
Sarah Silverman praises 'Marry Me' co-star Jennifer Lopez: 'She's electric'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Sarah Silverman praised her "Marry Me" co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Keanu Reeves takes the 'Colbert Questionert' on 'Late Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Keanu Reeves takes the 'Colbert Questionert' on 'Late Show'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves answered "The Colbert Questionert" to help Stephen Colbert understand him better on "The Late Show."
AEW 'Dynamite': Wardlow beats up CM Punk, Brody King arrives
TV // 4 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Wardlow beats up CM Punk, Brody King arrives
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- CM Punk collided with Wardlow and Brody King made his debut on AEW "Dynamite."
Rupert Friend, Richard Ayoade join 'Henry Sugar and Six More' cast
TV // 21 hours ago
Rupert Friend, Richard Ayoade join 'Henry Sugar and Six More' cast
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade join Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson's adaptation of Roald Dahl's short story collection "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More" for Netflix.
'Big Mouth' spinoff 'Human Resources' coming to Netflix on March 18
TV // 21 hours ago
'Big Mouth' spinoff 'Human Resources' coming to Netflix on March 18
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that "Big Mouth" spinoff series "Human Resources" will be coming to the streaming service on March 18.
ITV's 'Trigger Point' with Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester to premiere Jan. 23
TV // 22 hours ago
ITV's 'Trigger Point' with Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester to premiere Jan. 23
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- ITV's new drama, "Trigger Point," will premiere Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. EST.
Melanie C joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' as guest judge
TV // 23 hours ago
Melanie C joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' as guest judge
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall, "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey and more have joined "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" as guest judges.
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
TV // 23 hours ago
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Domhnall Gleeson will join FX's cast for "The Patient" and will play opposite Steve Carell in the limited series.
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney Spears: 'I've only ever loved and supported her'
TV // 1 day ago
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney Spears: 'I've only ever loved and supported her'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with Britney Spears in a new interview with "Good Morning America" that aired on Wednesday.
Bradley Cooper says Steven Spielberg hired him to helm 'Maestro'
TV // 1 day ago
Bradley Cooper says Steven Spielberg hired him to helm 'Maestro'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper recalled how Steven Spielberg picked him to direct upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jason Momoa announces separation from Lisa Bonet as 'Aquaman 2' wraps
Jason Momoa announces separation from Lisa Bonet as 'Aquaman 2' wraps
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement