Jan. 11, 2022 / 9:54 AM

'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' to premiere on Feb. 1

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
RuPaul appears backstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2019. "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" will arrive in February. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- BBC Three has announced that RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World will premiere on Feb. 1.

The reality series will can also be accessed through the BBC iPlayer. BBC Three did not disclose what time the show will premiere.

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World is a part of BBC Three's upcoming relaunch.

The show will additionally be available on streaming service WOW Presents Plus on Feb. 1 starting at 4 p.m. EST.

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World will feature nine international RuPaul's Drag Race queens from different shows and seasons as they compete to become the first global drag race superstar. The U.K. is serving as the host nation.

RuPaul will be joined by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr. More information regarding the contestants and special guest judges will be announced at a later date.

Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race kicked off on Friday with 14 new queens, including the show's first-ever straight contestant and the first contestant from Michigan.

