Jan. 12, 2022 / 12:33 PM

Melanie C joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' as guest judge

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Melanie C is joining "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" as a guest judge along with Jade Thirlwall and more. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall and more have joined RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World as guest judges.

Melanie C of the Spice Girls and Thirlwall of Little Mix will be joined by BBC Radio 1 and BBC Three presenter Clara Amfo, This Country star Daisy may Cooper, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey and actress Michelle Keegan.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton lead the judges panel.

Strictly finalist and champion dancer Johannes Radebe and Katie Price will also be featured as special guests. Radebe will be lending a hand with choreography while Price will work with Visage in the Snatch Game.

"I'm so excited to be on RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World. It really is the Olympics of Drag. It's a celebration of the uniqueness of British drag...and an opportunity to educate the nation," Melanie C said in a statement.

"I'm so happy to be back here with the Drag Race UK family. This series has got some mega-stars joining us. It is a real celebration of global drag -- and I feel so much love from the community. I can't wait for you to see it," Thirlwall said in a statement.

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World will premiere on BBC Three on Feb. 1. The series is also coming to streaming service WOW Presents Plus on Feb. 1 starting at 4 p.m. EST.

The show will feature nine international RuPaul's Drag Race queens from different shows and seasons as they compete to become the first global drag race superstar. The U.K. is serving as the host nation.

