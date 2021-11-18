Trending
Nov. 18, 2021 / 10:07 AM

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays 'Wheel of Freestyle' on 'Tonight Show'

By Wade Sheridan
Lin-Manuel Miranda plays 'Wheel of Freestyle' on 'Tonight Show'
Lin-Manuel Miranda played "Wheel of Freestyle" with Tariq Trotter on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda competed against Tariq Trotter of The Roots in the game of Wheel of Freestyle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The pair took turns hitting a button that provided three random words that Miranda and Trotter would have to use in a freestyle rap on Wednesday.

Miranda went first and was given the words NFT, Taylor's Version and Build Back Better.

"I'm not nervous but I took some ecstasy/ I'mma sell it one time as an NFT/ Yeah I'll freestyle and kill 'em all/ Just like Taylor's Version did to Jake Gyllenhaal/ Oh in my real black sweater/ I'll give you a $1,000, you can build back better," Miranda rapped.

Trotter was then given the phrases jell-o shots, Spider-Man and Rumpelstiltskin.

"I'm trying to understand the energy this fellow's got/ Must have been the alcohol inside those jell-o shots/ Look, call your insurance provider man/ 'Cause I'm the neighborhood hero/ Not Spider-Man/ And we still friends, but y'all know who still wins/ This is leader run anew, this is Rumpelstiltskin's," Trotter rapped.

Both Miranda and Trotter were given the same three words for the final round, which turned into a collaborative freestyle. The words included leaf peeping, memory foam and Miranda's upcoming Netflix film, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Miranda is making his directorial debut with Tick, Tick... Boom!, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The film stars Andrew Garfield as theater composter Jonathan Larson. The film is based on a semi-autobiographical musical by the real-life Larson, who died at the age of 35 in 1996.

