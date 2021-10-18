Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 18, 2021 / 10:36 PM

Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

By
“Dancing with the Stars” partners Melanie C (L) and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition Monday Photo by Maarten de Boer/ABC
“Dancing with the Stars” partners Melanie C (L) and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition Monday Photo by Maarten de Boer/ABC

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 on Monday night.

"Saying goodbye never gets any easier. Thank you for all you've brought to the ballroom all season long, @MelanieCmusic! Hear more from Melanie C and @Gleb_Savchenko tomorrow morning on @GMA," the ABC competition show's Twitter feed said.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, former Bachelor Matt James, Cobra Kai and Karate Kid actor Martin Kove and Christine Chiu from Bling Empire previously exited the contest.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are reality TV star and singer Jojo Siwa; Olympic gymnast Suni Lee; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; The Office's Melora Hardin; country star Jimmie Allen; Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore; WWE icon The Miz; The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots; YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges.

Read More

Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles 'Saints' star William Ludwig: Playing kid Tony Soprano was a 'bit scary'

Latest Headlines

'Destination Fear' returning with new episodes in November
TV // 10 hours ago
'Destination Fear' returning with new episodes in November
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Destination Fear" is returning with new episodes, which will begin airing on the Travel Channel and Discovery+ starting on Nov. 6.
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 11 hours ago
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Olivia Newton-John will be a special guest during the "Grease Night" episode of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30.
Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group
TV // 12 hours ago
Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Wendy Osefo discussed her feud with Gizelle Bryant on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
TV // 13 hours ago
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Y: The Last Man," a post-apocalyptic drama starring Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer and Amber Tamblyn, won't return for a second season on FX on Hulu.
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
TV // 14 hours ago
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- BBC Three has renewed dating reality series "I Like The Way U Move" for a second season.
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
TV // 20 hours ago
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Martin Clunes says picking the brain of the real Colin Sutton aided him immensely in portraying the former police detective in the British TV drama "Manhunt."
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
TV // 1 day ago
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rami Malek and "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson starred in a country music video that lampooned the Korean dystopian drama, "Squid Game," this weekend.
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
TV // 1 day ago
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang played an Oompa Loompa outed as gay live on the air by "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost.
'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has renewed the action-dramas, "Titans" and "Doom Patrol," for fourth seasons.
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it picked up the psychological thriller, "Pennyworth," for a third season to start streaming in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/