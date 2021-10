Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Derek Hough arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Model Tyra Banks arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Former Spice Girl Melanie C braves the rain as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto in 2008. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Former Spice Girl Melanie C performs a free concert on an outdoor stage during Pride weekend celebrations in downtown Toronto in 2008. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

“Dancing with the Stars” partners Melanie C (L) and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition Monday Photo by Maarten de Boer/ABC

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 on Monday night.

"Saying goodbye never gets any easier. Thank you for all you've brought to the ballroom all season long, @MelanieCmusic! Hear more from Melanie C and @Gleb_Savchenko tomorrow morning on @GMA," the ABC competition show's Twitter feed said.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, former Bachelor Matt James, Cobra Kai and Karate Kid actor Martin Kove and Christine Chiu from Bling Empire previously exited the contest.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are reality TV star and singer Jojo Siwa; Olympic gymnast Suni Lee; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; The Office's Melora Hardin; country star Jimmie Allen; Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore; WWE icon The Miz; The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots; YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges.