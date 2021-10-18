Watch Live
Apple announces new products during "Unleashed" launch event
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 18, 2021 / 12:46 PM

'Destination Fear' returning with new episodes in November

By
Left to right, Chelsea Laden, Alex Schroeder, Dakota Laden and Tanner Wiseman of Destination Fear. New episodes of the series will begin airing in November on the Travel Channel and Discovery+. Image courtesy of Discovery+
Left to right, Chelsea Laden, Alex Schroeder, Dakota Laden and Tanner Wiseman of "Destination Fear." New episodes of the series will begin airing in November on the Travel Channel and Discovery+. Image courtesy of Discovery+

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Destination Fear is returning with new episodes that will begin airing on the Travel Channel and Discovery+ starting on Nov. 6.

New episodes will arrive every Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT on the Travel Channel and begin streaming the same day on Discovery+.

Advertisement

Destination Fear, which was launched in 2019, follows a team of paranormal explorers as they investigate some of America's most haunted and scariest places.

Stars Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder will be traveling to new locales such as the Twin Brides Orphanage in Montana and the Indiana State Sanatorium in the new episodes.

The group will also be going on their first-ever international excursion to Ireland in the final batch of new episodes.

The team will first journey to 14th-century mansion Loftus Hall, with the episode premiering on Dec. 18. The season finale on Dec. 25 will then feature Spike Island, one of Ireland's most notorious prisons.

Read More

'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale 'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 2 hours ago
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Olivia Newton-John will be a special guest during the "Grease Night" episode of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30.
Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group
TV // 3 hours ago
Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Wendy Osefo discussed her feud with Gizelle Bryant on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
TV // 3 hours ago
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Y: The Last Man," a post-apocalyptic drama starring Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer and Amber Tamblyn, won't return for a second season on FX on Hulu.
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
TV // 5 hours ago
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- BBC Three has renewed dating reality series "I Like The Way U Move" for a second season.
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
TV // 10 hours ago
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Martin Clunes says picking the brain of the real Colin Sutton aided him immensely in portraying the former police detective in the British TV drama "Manhunt."
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
TV // 23 hours ago
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rami Malek and "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson starred in a country music video that lampooned the Korean dystopian drama, "Squid Game," this weekend.
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
TV // 1 day ago
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang played an Oompa Loompa outed as gay live on the air by "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost.
'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has renewed the action-dramas, "Titans" and "Doom Patrol," for fourth seasons.
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it picked up the psychological thriller, "Pennyworth," for a third season to start streaming in 2022.
James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft
TV // 1 day ago
James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- James Badge Dale says Ray, the disgraced detective he portrays on "Hightown," will attempt to pick up the pieces of his shattered life and career when Season 2 debuts Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with $50.4M
'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with $50.4M
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/