Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 18, 2021 / 10:00 AM

'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale

By
Ben Schnetzer plays Yorick Brown on the series Y: The Last the Man. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Ben Schnetzer plays Yorick Brown on the series "Y: The Last the Man." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Y: The Last Man won't return for a second season on FX on Hulu.

Showrunner and executive producer Eliza Clark said Sunday on Twitter that the post-apocalyptic drama has been canceled.

Advertisement

"We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: The Last Man," Clark wrote. "I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much left to tell... We don't want it to end."

Clark called the show "the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing" she's ever been a part of and confirmed the team will shop the series to other networks.

"FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we're sad Y: The Last Man is not going forward at FX on Hulu. But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story," Clark said. "I never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home. #YLivesOn."

Advertisement

Amber Tamblyn, who plays Kimberly Campbell Cunningham on Y: The Last Man, also addressed the show's cancellation.

"#YTheLastMan will not get a second season on FX and while I'm disappointed, I know this extraordinary show that has so much to say, and that says it so well, will find a great new home soon. Looking forward to the next chapter," the actress tweeted.

"If you're with me, let the world know. #YLivesOn," she added.

Y: The Last Man is based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a cataclysmic event has killed every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man, Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey.

The TV series stars Schnetzer, Tamblyn, Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher and Marin Ireland.

News of the cancellation comes ahead of the show's Season 1 finale.

Read More

Diane Lane: 'Y' was 'a Russian doll of surrealism' Adele to perform, speak to Oprah Winfrey in new CBS special What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group
TV // 20 minutes ago
Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Wendy Osefo discussed her feud with Gizelle Bryant on "Watch What Happens Live."
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
TV // 2 hours ago
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- BBC Three has renewed dating reality series "I Like The Way U Move" for a second season.
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
TV // 7 hours ago
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Martin Clunes says picking the brain of the real Colin Sutton aided him immensely in portraying the former police detective in the British TV drama "Manhunt."
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
TV // 20 hours ago
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rami Malek and "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson starred in a country music video that lampooned the Korean dystopian drama, "Squid Game," this weekend.
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
TV // 21 hours ago
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang played an Oompa Loompa outed as gay live on the air by "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost.
'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max
TV // 22 hours ago
'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has renewed the action-dramas, "Titans" and "Doom Patrol," for fourth seasons.
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it picked up the psychological thriller, "Pennyworth," for a third season to start streaming in 2022.
James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft
TV // 1 day ago
James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- James Badge Dale says Ray, the disgraced detective he portrays on "Hightown," will attempt to pick up the pieces of his shattered life and career when Season 2 debuts Sunday.
Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox: 'Succession' characters meet Season 3 challenges
TV // 1 day ago
Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox: 'Succession' characters meet Season 3 challenges
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Succession" stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin discuss their characters' progress in Season 3 of the HBO drama, premiering Sunday.
Katey Sagal recovering from injuries after being hit by car
TV // 2 days ago
Katey Sagal recovering from injuries after being hit by car
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Television icon Katey Sagal is recovering from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car while walking in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with $50.4M
'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with $50.4M
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/