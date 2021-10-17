Advertisement
TV
Oct. 17, 2021 / 12:22 PM

'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max

By
Brenton Thwaites' Titans will return for a fourth season on HBO Max. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Brenton Thwaites' "Titans" will return for a fourth season on HBO Max. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has renewed the action-dramas, Titans and Doom Patrol, for fourth seasons.

Starring Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis and Savannah Welch, Season 3 of the DC Comics adaptation, Titans, wraps up on Thursday.

Advertisement

"In Season 3, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats," a synopsis said.

Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts and Michelle Gomez co-star in Doom Patrol.

The show "reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of superheroes who all suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured," according to the streaming service.

New Season 3 episodes will continue to air Thursday nights through Nov. 11.

Advertisement

Read More

HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3 Actor Ryan Reynolds taking 'little sabbatical' James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles

Latest Headlines

Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
TV // 12 minutes ago
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang played an Oompa Loompa outed as gay live on the air by "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost.
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
TV // 2 hours ago
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it picked up the psychological thriller, "Pennyworth," for a third season to start streaming in 2022.
James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft
TV // 10 hours ago
James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- James Badge Dale says Ray, the disgraced detective he portrays on "Hightown," will attempt to pick up the pieces of his shattered life and career when Season 2 debuts Sunday.
Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox: 'Succession' characters meet Season 3 challenges
TV // 10 hours ago
Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox: 'Succession' characters meet Season 3 challenges
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Succession" stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin discuss their characters' progress in Season 3 of the HBO drama, premiering Sunday.
Katey Sagal recovering from injuries after being hit by car
TV // 1 day ago
Katey Sagal recovering from injuries after being hit by car
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Television icon Katey Sagal is recovering from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car while walking in Los Angeles.
Jamie Foxx says he used Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend
TV // 2 days ago
Jamie Foxx says he used Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx recalled how he once asked Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Kumail Nanjiani says dad can't bring up his 'Eternals' role without crying
TV // 2 days ago
Kumail Nanjiani says dad can't bring up his 'Eternals' role without crying
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek discussed their roles in Marvel's "Eternals" and how their parents reacted to their casting on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' cast: Show advances 1997 movie
TV // 2 days ago
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' cast: Show advances 1997 movie
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Sebastian Armurosu and Ezekiel Goodman discuss the show's diverse cast and other changes from the 1997 horror movie.
'Hawkeye' attends an Avengers play in new teaser for Disney+ series
TV // 3 days ago
'Hawkeye' attends an Avengers play in new teaser for Disney+ series
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner views a stage play that features the Avengers in a new teaser trailer for upcoming Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."
'Jack Ryan' renewed for Season 4 at Amazon
TV // 3 days ago
'Jack Ryan' renewed for Season 4 at Amazon
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Jack Ryan," an action thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return on Amazon Prime Video and feature Michael Peña in Season 4.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katey Sagal recovering from injuries after being hit by car
Katey Sagal recovering from injuries after being hit by car
Sean Penn, Leila George divorcing after one year of marriage
Sean Penn, Leila George divorcing after one year of marriage
Actor Ryan Reynolds taking 'little sabbatical'
Actor Ryan Reynolds taking 'little sabbatical'
'Feelings,' 'Inside' singer Emani Johnson dead at 22
'Feelings,' 'Inside' singer Emani Johnson dead at 22
Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Mae Jemison, Alan Jackson
Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Mae Jemison, Alan Jackson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/