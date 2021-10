'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max

Anna Diop attends the premiere of OWN's new drama series "Greenleaf" in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Diane Guerrero arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Matt Bomer arrives for the premiere of "Viper Club" during the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Brendan Fraser arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 FX Annual All-Star Party in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Brenton Thwaites' "Titans" will return for a fourth season on HBO Max. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has renewed the action-dramas, Titans and Doom Patrol, for fourth seasons.

Starring Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis and Savannah Welch, Season 3 of the DC Comics adaptation, Titans, wraps up on Thursday.

"In Season 3, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats," a synopsis said.

Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts and Michelle Gomez co-star in Doom Patrol.

The show "reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of superheroes who all suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured," according to the streaming service.

New Season 3 episodes will continue to air Thursday nights through Nov. 11.