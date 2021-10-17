'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has renewed the action-dramas, Titans and Doom Patrol, for fourth seasons.

Starring Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis and Savannah Welch, Season 3 of the DC Comics adaptation, Titans, wraps up on Thursday.

"In Season 3, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats," a synopsis said.

Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts and Michelle Gomez co-star in Doom Patrol.

The show "reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of superheroes who all suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured," according to the streaming service.

New Season 3 episodes will continue to air Thursday nights through Nov. 11.