Aug. 11, 2021 / 11:19 AM

'The Confessions of Frannie Langton': Karla-Simone Spence to lead ITV drama

By

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Karla-Simone Spence (Blue Story) Sophie Cookson (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Patrick Martins (Redemption) have been cast in ITV's upcoming adaptation of author Sara Collins' debut novel, The Confessions of Frannie Langton.

Spence will lead as Frannie Langton, who was born into a life of slavery and who finds herself accused of murder in the period drama.

Frannie is given to scientist George Benham and his wife, Madame Marguerite Benham. The Benhams are later found murdered in their beds with Frannie lying next to Marguerite.

Frannie, who was devoted to Marguerite and is thrown into prison, has no recollection of the murder and is trying to piece everything together while dealing with a drug addiction.

Cookson will portray Marguerite with Martins as Laddie Lightning. Co-stars include Stephen Campbell Moore, Steven MacIntosh and Henry Pettigrew.

Collins is penning the screenplay for the four-part series, which is being produced by studio Drama Republic. The project marks Drama Republic's first ITV commission.

Production has begun in Yorkshire, England. Andrea Harkin (The Trial of Christine Keeler) is directing with Collins also serving as an executive producer.

"So many authors write with their dream cast in mind so I was delighted at our table read to discover that ITV and the producers and director had assembled mine! This is an electric cast and I can't wait to see their work. Every moment of watching them prepare their performances has been wonderful," Collins said in a statement.

"It's an absolute honor and dream to bring to life the intelligent, forward-thinking, resilient woman that is Frannie Langton. Her journey truly is extraordinary and that's all thanks to Sara Collins' incredible writing of three-dimensional women. I hold Frannie dear to my heart and I'm really looking forward to unleashing her with Andrea Harkin and our talented cast,"

