TV
Aug. 2, 2021

ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- ITV reality series I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will be returning to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, for Season 21.

Season 21 will be hosted by Ant and Dec and air every night from the ruined castle when it premieres later this year.

I'm a Celebrity...Get me Out of Here! follows a group of celebrities as they adjust to their new surroundings and take on challenges in order to win food and treats.

Giovanna Fletcher won Season 20, which started airing in November. Season 20 became the second most watched season of the series, which was launched in 2002.

I'm a Celebrity...Get me Out of Here! normally takes place in Australia but was relocated to Wales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is produced by Lifted Entertainment, a part of ITV Studios.

"We can confirm today that we'll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! We've always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the COVID situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we're pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series," Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning said in a statement.

