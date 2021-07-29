Conleth Hill, Brenda Fricker join Graham Norton's 'Holding'

July 29 (UPI) -- Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Brenda Fricker, Siobhán McSweeney and more have been cast in ITV upcoming adaptation of Graham Norton's debut novel Holding.

Hill will be portraying local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins, a lovable but lonely outsider who performs half-hearted police work. PJ will have to solve a serious crime following the death of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke.

Fricker will star as Lizzie Meany, a shy woman in PJ's life who is battling her own demons and is hiding secrets.

McSweeney will portray Bríd Riordan who was set to marry Tommy. Charlene McKenna will appear as Evelyn Ross who loved Tommy.

Co-stars include Helen Behan, Pauline McLynn, Clinton Liberty, Amy Conroy, Olwen Fouéré, Eleanor Tiernan, Gary Shelford, Lochlann Ó'Meárain, Sky Yang, Demi Issac Oviawe, Norma Sheahan, Anne Kent, Calum Rea, Jane Spollen, Jim O'Donnell, Pat Kinevane, Karl Quinn, Michael Fry, Maria Connolly, Ian Brooker, Abhainn Harrington, Christopher Logan, Molly Logan, Terhas Gleeson, Ivet Corvea, Gary Murphy and Felix Brown.

Production has begun in West Cork, Ireland with Kathy Burke serving as director. Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan penned the script.





"I am ecstatic to be part of this wonderful production, in beautiful Skibbereen, and finally not to be playing a mother! Mrs. Meany is a bit of a dark horse. She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships and most of all her sense of humor, keep a sharp eye one her," Fricker said in a statement.